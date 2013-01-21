BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

GO JAZZ Concert brings Neo Soul, Poetry & Jazz to London | Photos from the Event

21.01.2013 at By 3 Comments

Oladapo and YolanDa Brown

Oladapo and YolanDa Brown

OPAMan Entertainment staged its 4th annual Go Jazz concert in London on the 5th of January, 2013. It was a night of new-soul, spoken word and jazz . The show which took place at the Jazz Café, Camden was a memorable one as the house was packed to the rafters with lots of creative minded people. Poets and musicians got up on the stage and gave all the guests an amazing time.  Amongst people who performed at the event are; MusiqmindMahameek, Jay AlexandarDena LatoyaRomarinho, Floetic Lara , Empirical and Ola the Poet. For the grand finale YolanDa Brown (MOBO Award Saxophonist dubbed “voice” of mainstream Jazz in the UK) performed outstanding tributes to icons Bob Marley and Fela Anikulapo Kuti. YolanDa also did her version of the azonto!

Oladapo Opayinka, the Chief Executive Officer of OPAMan Entertaiment has promised that the next edition promises to be bigger and better.  The event was sponsored by Arik Air proud sponsors of Go Jazz and there was a raffle draw where the winner of the draw, “Neel” was presented with a free round trip ticket to Nigeria.

Check out the pictures from the event.

Floetic Lara (Master of the spoken word)

Floetic Lara (Master of the spoken word)

YolanDa Brown

YolanDa Brown

YolanDa Brown and a guest

YolanDa Brown and a guest

YolanDa Brown (Double MOBO Award winner Jazz)

YolanDa Brown (Double MOBO Award winner Jazz)

Oladapo and Nathaniel (Leader Empirical Music Band)

Oladapo and Nathaniel (Leader Empirical Music Band)

Oladapo (The Host)

Oladapo (The Host)

Nathaniel (Leader Empirical)

Nathaniel (Leader Empirical)

Oladapo and Temitope Opayinka

Oladapo and Temitope Opayinka

Oladapo and Temitope Opayinka with Mr and Mrs Ademola Ajilogba (HERBALIFE UK)

Oladapo and Temitope Opayinka with Mr and Mrs Ademola Ajilogba (HERBALIFE UK)

Ola the Poet

Ola the Poet

Musiqmind (Michael Opayinka) Go Jazz Band Coordinator and MD

Musiqmind (Michael Opayinka) Go Jazz Band Coordinator and MD

Jay Alexandar (UK Soul Artist) Soundcheck

Jay Alexandar (UK Soul Artist) Soundcheck

Empirical Music Band performs 2

Empirical Music Band performs 2

Dena Latoya (Soul singer) soundcheck

Dena Latoya (Soul singer) soundcheck

CNN producer Melisa, Temitope, Oladapo, Ola Mustapha and Barrister Tomike

Mahameek (Teju Ojerinola) Poet

Mahameek (Teju Ojerinola) Poet

Nathaniel Leader of Empirical Music Band Rehearses in his room

Nathaniel Leader of Empirical Music Band Rehearses in his room

Temitope Opayinka, Meto Alomaja and guest at the VIP

Temitope Opayinka, Meto Alomaja and guest at the VIP

YolanDa Brown Steps on stage to perform

YolanDa Brown Steps on stage to perform

Ziani (Arik Air rep), Oladapo Opayinka, Ola Mustapha (Kiskirine Events)

Ziani (Arik Air rep), Oladapo Opayinka, Ola Mustapha (Kiskirine Events)

3 Comments on GO JAZZ Concert brings Neo Soul, Poetry & Jazz to London | Photos from the Event

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija