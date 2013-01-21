GO JAZZ Concert brings Neo Soul, Poetry & Jazz to London | Photos from the Event

OPAMan Entertainment staged its 4th annual Go Jazz concert in London on the 5th of January, 2013. It was a night of new-soul, spoken word and jazz . The show which took place at the Jazz Café, Camden was a memorable one as the house was packed to the rafters with lots of creative minded people. Poets and musicians got up on the stage and gave all the guests an amazing time. Amongst people who performed at the event are; Musiqmind, Mahameek, Jay Alexandar, Dena Latoya, Romarinho, Floetic Lara , Empirical and Ola the Poet. For the grand finale YolanDa Brown (MOBO Award Saxophonist dubbed “voice” of mainstream Jazz in the UK) performed outstanding tributes to icons Bob Marley and Fela Anikulapo Kuti. YolanDa also did her version of the azonto!

Oladapo Opayinka, the Chief Executive Officer of OPAMan Entertaiment has promised that the next edition promises to be bigger and better. The event was sponsored by Arik Air proud sponsors of Go Jazz and there was a raffle draw where the winner of the draw, “Neel” was presented with a free round trip ticket to Nigeria.

Check out the pictures from the event.