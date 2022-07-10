Connect with us

2023: Tinubu announces Kashim Shettima as Running Mate

Published

38 mins ago

 on


Former Lagos state governor and Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has announced Senator Kashim Shetima as his running mate for next year’s general elections, Channels Television is reporting.

Tinubu, according to multiple media reports, made the announcement following a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the latter’s hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

The reports added that Tinubu said that Shettima, the former Governor of Borno State is “competent, capable, reliable and able to be picked as a running mate”.

