Young Design Talents, Here’s What You Need to Know About Lagos Fashion Week Green Access Application

As Lagos Fashion Week (LagosFW) returns for its 14th edition from October 23rd to 27th, 2024, the brand in collaboration with Style House Files, proudly launches the 6th edition of its transformative talent discovery platform — Green Access.

As anticipated, the premier fashion event in Lagos, Nigeria, will bring together buyers, consumers, and media from across the globe, reaffirming its role as a leader in the sustainable fashion movement.

As an unwavering advocate for innovation and sustainability in the fashion industry, Lagos Fashion Week continues to set the benchmark for nurturing emerging talent and promoting sustainable practices.

Green Access is a pioneering fashion accelerator program dedicated to empowering young designers with the core values of resource efficiency, biodegradability, longevity, and recyclability in fashion design and production. This initiative aims to cultivate a new generation of designers dedicated to creating a more sustainable and circular future for fashion.

Established in 2018, Green Access has been at the forefront of spotlighting fashion enterprises undergoing transformative journeys towards environmentally, socially, and ethically conscious production. This program is instrumental in driving the transition to a circular fashion economy on the African continent, showcasing designers who lead sustainable fashion practices.

Contributions to the Fashion Industry:

Resource Efficiency and Waste Reduction: Green Access has trained over 50 designers in sustainable production techniques, significantly reducing fabric waste, and promoting the use of eco-friendly materials.

Biodegradability and Longevity: The program emphasizes the importance of designing products with a longer lifecycle and encourages the use of biodegradable materials, reducing the environmental footprint of fashion.

Circular Fashion Economy: By fostering a culture of recycling and upcycling, Green Access has played a pivotal role in integrating circular economy principles into the fashion industry in Africa. Green Access alumni are innovators in creating garments that can be reused, remade, and recycled.

Lagos Fashion Week also serves as a powerful amplifier for these visionary designers, offering them a platform to showcase their innovative collections and sustainable practices.

Building on the success of the 2023 edition, which featured remarkable Green Access Finalists such as Ajanéé, BornstarNG, and By.Wuzzy, E.S.O by Liman, and Dust of the Earth, this year’s Green Access promises even more groundbreaking innovation and impactful designs.

We are thrilled to announce that TOMS has partnered with Green Access as an official sponsor for 2024. This exciting collaboration aligns the TOMS “Wear Good“ campaign with the core values of Green Access, further amplifying our shared commitment to sustainable fashion.

Highlights of this partnership include:

Design Workshops: Fostering creativity and innovation, these workshops will guide designers to align their creations with TOMS’ brand values.

Collaborative Custom Designs: TOMS will collaborate with both current and past Green Access designers to create custom designs for Lagos Fashion Week that embody TOMS’ social impact mission.

Charity Auction: The unique, custom-designed shoes will be auctioned off, with proceeds benefiting a mental health charity, Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI), reinforcing our commitment to giving back.

Applications for Green Access 2024 are now open!

For more details, please visit Lagos Fashion Week’s official website – lagosfashionweek. ng or follow @lagosfashionweekofficial on Instagram.

