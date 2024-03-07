Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Nigeria-Canada Trade Summit
Business incorporation in Canada and the United States for Nigerians.
• Export goods, services, and skills to Canada and the United States with ease from Nigeria.
• Business immigration to Canada and the United States. Work Visas and Permanent Residence.
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites
RSVP: HERE
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
T.T’s Before The Club
Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: The Hook Grill and Lounge 16 Waziri Ibrahim Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Whiskey With The Girls
Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: The Terrace 23, Kunle Ogunba Street Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Thriving Women Conference
Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 – Friday, March 22, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Inter Lagos NNL: Inter Lagos FC Vs Solution FC
Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium)
RSVP: HERE
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Mother & Me
Mother & Me is a specially curated photo booth installation aimed at fostering the bond between mothers and daughters. You have to draw inspiration from your mother or any mother figure in your life.
Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Alliance Francaise
RSVP: HERE
Mother’s Day Brunch & Pop Up At Gaia Africa
Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Lagos Island
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Informal Cocktail Class
Embark on a learning journey that’s fun, inspiring and refreshing! From a team-building exercise to a get-together with friends or even a date night, there’s no better choice than taking a cocktail class from our professional mixologists at Served.
Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: 8 Ilupeju St, Dolphin Estate, Lagos 234101, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
The Good Smokes Party
Smokin’ Good Time edition is an immersive culinary journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of street food culture.
Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Midas Casino, Awolowo, Bodija, Ibadan
RSVP: HERE
Bomfit Experience
Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM
Venue: Eko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
The Roots
An Augmented Reality Photography exhibition in the city of Jos, Plateau state Nigeria.
Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Clay City (Bight of Benin), Jos Museum. Jos City, Nigeria.
RSVP: HERE
Worship SZN Live
Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Lifepointe Church, 3 Remi Olowude Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM
Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)
RSVP: HERE
Tropicana Sundays
Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: The Beach By Gusto
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.