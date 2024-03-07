BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Nigeria-Canada Trade Summit

Business incorporation in Canada and the United States for Nigerians.

• Export goods, services, and skills to Canada and the United States with ease from Nigeria.

• Business immigration to Canada and the United States. Work Visas and Permanent Residence.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Eko Hotel & Suites

RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

T.T’s Before The Club

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Hook Grill and Lounge 16 Waziri Ibrahim Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Whiskey With The Girls

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: The Terrace 23, Kunle Ogunba Street Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Thriving Women Conference

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 – Friday, March 22, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Inter Lagos NNL: Inter Lagos FC Vs Solution FC

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium)

RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.

Date: Saturday, March 9 2024 – Saturday, June 1 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue:

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Alliance Francaise

RSVP: HERE

Mother’s Day Brunch & Pop Up At Gaia Africa Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Lagos Island

RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Informal Cocktail Class

Embark on a learning journey that’s fun, inspiring and refreshing! From a team-building exercise to a get-together with friends or even a date night, there’s no better choice than taking a cocktail class from our professional mixologists at Served.

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: 8 Ilupeju St, Dolphin Estate, Lagos 234101, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Good Smokes Party

Smokin’ Good Time edition is an immersive culinary journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of street food culture.

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Midas Casino, Awolowo, Bodija, Ibadan

RSVP: HERE

Bomfit Experience



Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM

Venue: Eko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



The Roots

An Augmented Reality Photography exhibition in the city of Jos, Plateau state Nigeria.

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Clay City (Bight of Benin), Jos Museum. Jos City, Nigeria.

RSVP: HERE

Worship SZN Live

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Lifepointe Church, 3 Remi Olowude Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM

Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)

RSVP: HERE

Tropicana Sundays

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Beach By Gusto

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.