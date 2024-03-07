BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Nigeria-Canada Trade Summit

Business incorporation in Canada and the United States for Nigerians.
• Export goods, services, and skills to Canada and the United States with ease from Nigeria.
• Business immigration to Canada and the United States. Work Visas and Permanent Residence.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 1 PM
VenueEko Hotel & Suites
RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

T.T’s Before The Club

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Time: 5 PM
VenueThe Hook Grill and Lounge 16 Waziri Ibrahim Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Whiskey With The Girls

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Time: 5 PM
VenueThe Terrace 23, Kunle Ogunba Street Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVPHERE


Thriving Women Conference

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 – Friday, March 22, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

Inter Lagos NNL: Inter Lagos FC Vs Solution FC

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 1 PM
VenueMobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium)
RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday
Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.
Date: Saturday, March 9 2024 – Saturday, June 1 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Mother & Me

Mother & Me is a specially curated photo booth installation aimed at fostering the bond between mothers and daughters. You have to draw inspiration from your mother or any mother figure in your life.

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Alliance Francaise
RSVP: HERE


Mother’s Day Brunch & Pop Up At Gaia Africa

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Lagos Island
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Informal Cocktail Class

Embark on a learning journey that’s fun, inspiring and refreshing! From a team-building exercise to a get-together with friends or even a date night, there’s no better choice than taking a cocktail class from our professional mixologists at Served.

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue8 Ilupeju St, Dolphin Estate, Lagos 234101, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

The Good Smokes Party

Smokin’ Good Time edition is an immersive culinary journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of street food culture.

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueMidas Casino, Awolowo, Bodija, Ibadan
RSVP: HERE

Bomfit Experience

Date: Saturday, March 9, 2024
Time: 4:30 PM
VenueEko Atlantic, 10th Floor, 1684 Sanusi Fafunwa St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.
RSVPHERE


The Roots 

An Augmented Reality Photography exhibition in the city of Jos, Plateau state Nigeria.

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Clay City (Bight of Benin), Jos Museum. Jos City, Nigeria.
RSVP: HERE

Worship SZN Live

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Lifepointe Church, 3 Remi Olowude Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM
Venue: Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena)
RSVPHERE

Tropicana Sundays

Date: Sunday, March 10, 2024
Time: 4 PM
VenueThe Beach By Gusto 
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

