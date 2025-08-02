Billboard Names 2Baba’s “African Queen” the Greatest Afrobeats Song of All Time

Connect with us

Billboard lists 2Baba’s 2004 hit “African Queen” as the greatest Afrobeats song ever!
Billboard has officially named 2Baba’s 2004 hit “African Queen” the greatest Afrobeats song of all time.

The magazine released its 50 Best Afrobeats Songs of All Time list yesterday, celebrating tracks that have shaped the genre through their cultural significance, commercial success, and global reach.

According to Billboard, “African Queen” is “a love letter to a generation of women from the continent,” praised for its tender admiration and iconic music video. The publication noted that when Plantashun Boiz split in 2004, many expected 2Baba to shine as a solo act, but few predicted the scale of impact his debut hit would have. The song not only revolutionised Afrobeats at the time but also appeared on the soundtrack of the 2006 Mo’Nique-led film “Phat Girlz,” affirming its international reach.

The top 10 of the list features:

  • 2Baba – African Queen (2004)

  • Wizkid – Ojuelegba (2014)

  • Flavour – Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix) (2011)

  • Rema – Calm Down (2022)

  • Wizkid feat. Tems – Essence (2020)

  • CKay – Love Nwantiti (2019)

  • D’banj – Oliver Twist (2011)

  • Davido – Fall (2017)

  • Burna Boy – Ye (2018)

  • P-Square – Chop My Money (Remix) (2012)

Wizkid is the only artiste with two entries in the top 10 – “Ojuelegba” at number 2 and “Essence” featuring Tems at number 5.

The full list also highlights hits from Ayra Starr, Yemi Alade, Flavour, Mr Eazi, Olamide, Wande Coal, Ghana’s Fuse ODG, R2Bees and Sarkodie, Phyno, Fireboy DML, and more.

