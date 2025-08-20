Sunshine & Honey Rosman Are Serving Bold Sister Style in These New Photos

Connect with us

Orange meets emerald in a high-fashion sister style moment as Sunshine and Honey Rosman step out in eye-catching mini dresses.
5 hours ago

Sisters Sunshine Rosman and Honey Rosman are making a strong case for coordinated fashion. The “To Kill A Monkey” star and her sister recently shared photos that show them stepping out in statement-making mini dresses, and the result is stunning.

Sunshine went for a vibrant orange-red strapless dress with a fitted top and a puffed hemline that gives it a sculptural edge. The glossy fabric adds richness to the look, while her straight hair and gold jewellery keep things sharp and modern.

Honey chose deep emerald green, with a halter neckline and the same bold silhouette at the hem. Her braided updo and bold earrings matched the sophistication of the dress while highlighting her features beautifully.

Side by side, the contrast of orange and green feels striking yet perfectly in sync — a sister moment that feels equal parts glamorous and contemporary. With tropical greenery in the background, the photos capture the sisters in a way that’s both stylish and memorable.

