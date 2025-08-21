Asake Just Made Electric Blue Hair a Must-See Moment

Who else can pull off blue hair like Asake?

Afrobeats star Asake just shared two selfie photos, and all eyes are on his bold new hair. The singer swapped his usual look for a bright electric blue styled in short, textured locs that form a crown-like halo around his head. The almost neon shade creates a striking contrast against his skin, while the radiating, spiky texture gives it a playful, sun-like quality.

He keeps the rest of the look understated — a fitted white t-shirt, small stud earrings, and layered gold chains, including a hamsa hand pendant — allowing the hair to truly shine. Shot outdoors on a sunny day, the casual setting contrasts with the intensity of the colour, turning what could be an everyday selfie into something distinctly expressive and visually captivating.

So, what do you think? Could this be your next hair colour inspiration?