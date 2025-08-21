Connect with us

Scoop

Asake Just Made Electric Blue Hair a Must-See Moment

Scoop Style

Sunshine & Honey Rosman Are Serving Bold Sister Style in These New Photos

Music Scoop

Billboard Names 2Baba’s “African Queen” the Greatest Afrobeats Song of All Time

Inspired Scoop

South Sudanese Models Monica, Abeny & Akon Just Climbed Kilimanjaro and Made History

Inspired Scoop Sports Style

Footballer, Scientist, Fashion Girl: Michelle Alozie Is Living the Dream in Three Dimensions

Inspired Scoop

Samuel Chinecherem Ezeh’s 51-Metre Sleeves Earn Him a Guinness World Record

Beauty Scoop

It’s Official! Yemi Alade Launches Yem Beauty With Debut Lipstick “Nairobi”

Scoop

Simone Ashley’s NFL Debut with Ciara Has the Internet Talking

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Stylish Baby Bumps Everywhere! Anita Asuoha, Toke Makinwa & Priscilla Ojo Glow with Joy

Scoop Sweet Spot

These Gorgeous Maternity Photos of Real Warri Pikin and Her Family Will Melt Your Heart

Scoop

Asake Just Made Electric Blue Hair a Must-See Moment

Electric blue hair, textured locs, and casual style — Asake’s new look is impossible to ignore.
Avatar photo

Published

47 minutes ago

 on

Photo Credit: Asake/Instagram

Who else can pull off blue hair like Asake?

Afrobeats star Asake just shared two selfie photos, and all eyes are on his bold new hair. The singer swapped his usual look for a bright electric blue styled in short, textured locs that form a crown-like halo around his head. The almost neon shade creates a striking contrast against his skin, while the radiating, spiky texture gives it a playful, sun-like quality.

He keeps the rest of the look understated — a fitted white t-shirt, small stud earrings, and layered gold chains, including a hamsa hand pendant — allowing the hair to truly shine. Shot outdoors on a sunny day, the casual setting contrasts with the intensity of the colour, turning what could be an everyday selfie into something distinctly expressive and visually captivating.

So, what do you think? Could this be your next hair colour inspiration?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @asakemusic

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php