South Sudanese Models Monica, Abeny & Akon Just Climbed Kilimanjaro and Made History

When you think of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak at 5,895 metres, you probably picture freezing nights, exhaustion, and pushing your body to its absolute limits. And you’d be right. But for three South Sudanese women, it was also about healing, beauty, and making history together.

Models Abeny Nhial, Monica Majak, and Akon Changkou recently completed the eight-day climb to the summit of Kilimanjaro. What started as a test of endurance became something much deeper: a celebration of resilience, sisterhood, and the kind of strength that makes you look at life differently once you’ve touched the “Roof of Africa.”

The climb wasn’t glamorous. There were no hot showers or cosy beds. Just endless trekking, thin air that makes every breath a task, and temperatures that cut through even the thickest jackets. But along with all the hardship came moments they’ll never forget: fiery sunrises, jaw-dropping landscapes, and the kind of laughter that only comes when you’re suffering and thriving at the same time.

On Instagram, Abeny put it in the most honest way:

Kilimanjaro was the hardest and most challenging thing I’ve ever done (and I’m not even being dramatic). I literally threw up 10 minutes into summit day, but aye… I still made it. This was so much more than a hike. It was healing, breathtaking, and filled my heart in ways I never expected.

Her captions were full of awe — about the magical sunrises, the landscapes that looked otherworldly, and the joy of being fully present in each moment, even when it hurt.

Monica, the youngest South Sudanese woman ever to summit Kilimanjaro, called it history in the making:

History madeee! Youngest South Sudanese to ever summit Kilimanjaro with my soul sisters . Eight days, no showers, freezing nights — but our strength puts our country on the map and on TOPPPP of Africa. I couldn’t be prouder.

And for Akon, the climb was unforgettable, but also not something she’s keen to repeat anytime soon:

The hardest thing I’ve ever done mentally, physically & emotionally. So surreal…

And if you scroll through their photos, you can literally see the journey unfold: the excitement at the early waypoints, the long, tough stretches across rocky terrain, the bitter cold as they got closer to the summit, and finally, the mix of exhaustion and euphoria when they made it.

What makes their feat so special is that these three women, known to many as models in the fashion world, showed another side of themselves. One of grit, sisterhood, and the kind of courage that leaves a mark.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abény Nhial (@abenynhial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akon (@akonchangkou)