Footballer, Scientist, Fashion Girl: Michelle Alozie Is Living the Dream in Three Dimensions

For a very long time, we will keep referring to that famous line Jola Ayeye once said about Nigerian women: “One thing about Nigerian women, we achieve.” Few people embody that truth as brilliantly as Michelle Alozie.

On the pitch, she’s one of the Super Falcons’ finest. A forward who scored that unforgettable 94th-minute winner to help Nigeria secure their record-breaking 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in July. For that, she received national honours: an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), and was promised $100,000 and a three-bedroom apartment in Abuja by the federal government.

But Michelle is not only a footballer. She is also a scientist. A Yale graduate with a degree in molecular biology, she works part-time as a research technician at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, where her focus is on acute leukaemia and childhood cancer.

Her days are intense. “I’ll probably be done with training around 1pm,” she explained in an interview with FIFA. “I’ll head straight to the children’s hospital, get there around 1.30pm, probably have our team meetings, and then just go about my day until about 5pm.”

It’s not the easiest balance, but it’s one she embraces wholeheartedly. “It’s crazy to think about,” she said. “It’s not necessarily a field that I thought I was going to find myself in but it is so amazing to be able to have an impact on children’s lives. Childhood cancer isn’t something that’s researched that much. Being able to be a part of that and be a part of that research is just such a blessing.”

For Michelle, the science isn’t just a job. It’s a calling rooted in her fascination with medicine and her desire to help people. “I have a passion for helping people. Thankfully biology was something that I was really good at in school and so medicine just seemed like the correct option there. Again, it’s just amazing to meet these young kids that I’m helping find a cure for their cancer. It means everything to me.”

Still, football has always been in her blood. “I have been playing soccer since I was four or something like that and, being Nigerian, soccer, or football, is really just in our blood,” she smiled. “But I just have this fascination with medicine and I know it’s a career path that I would love to be in when I can’t run on the field anymore.”

And then there’s her third vibe: fashion, and Michelle makes it seriously fun. Her style is never one-note. One day she’s rocking a fiery orange mini skirt that screams confidence, the next she’s switching it up with cargo pants, knee-high boots, and a denim vest for that cool-girl edge. She loves to play dress-up with contrasts: oversized jackets thrown over fitted pieces, flowy tops tucked into structured bottoms. And the accessories are always on point. The cutest colourful mini bags, patterned scarves, layered necklaces, and sunnies that could double as a personality. Her outfits look good and feel like her own version of self-care, equal parts streetwear cool and effortless chic.

Michelle Alozie is really a living proof that Nigerian women do not have to choose one path when we can walk three, and do it with style.