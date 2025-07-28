Connect with us

Inspired

Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Esther Okoronkwo & Michelle Alozie Named in CAF Team of the Tournament

Inspired Scoop Sports

Venus Williams Becomes Oldest Player to Win WTA Singles Match Since Martina Navratilova in 2004

Inspired News Scoop

PiggyVest, OPay, PalmPay, Moniepoint, & Interswitch Ranked Among World’s Top 300 Fintechs

Inspired Scoop

Meet Bogolo Joy Kenewendo: Botswana’s Trailblazing Minister Shaping Trade, Energy & Africa’s Future

Inspired Living Scoop

Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Fibroids & Launches Research Grant to Push for Better Women’s Health

Inspired Scoop

Nicole Chikwe Celebrates Her Dad Jerry Chukwueke as He Graduates from Lagos Business School

Inspired Music Scoop

Purp Crowned Winner of Nigerian Idol Season 10!

Inspired Movies & TV News Promotions

Groundbreaking Documentary Shines Light on Women in Nigerian Politics

Career Inspired Scoop

Debo “Mr Macaroni” Adedayo Completes Advanced Acting Course at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Inspired Living Scoop

Tony Elumelu’s Triplets Just Graduated and the Family Photos Are Seriously So Cute

Inspired

Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Esther Okoronkwo & Michelle Alozie Named in CAF Team of the Tournament

After lifting their 10th WAFCON trophy in Rabat, the Super Falcons have now stamped their name all over the tournament’s Best Eleven. Four Nigerian players made the Confederation of African Football Team (CAF) of the Tournament.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After lifting their 10th WAFCON trophy in Rabat, the Super Falcons have now stamped their name on the tournament’s Best Eleven. Four Nigerian players made the Confederation of African Football Team (CAF) of the Tournament. No other country had more.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was also named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, leads the list. She was rock-solid all through the competition, pulling off big saves when it mattered most. Next up is Michelle Alozie. Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, voted Player of the Tournament, features on the right wing. Ajibade played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s title run.

Then there’s Esther Okoronkwo. The 27-year-old scored once and assisted the other two goals as Nigeria battled from two goals down to secure victory. With two goals and six assists, Okoronkwo ended WAFCON 2024 as the tournament’s most prolific contributor.

The rest of the Team of the Tournament features three players from Morocco, two from Ghana, and two from South Africa.

Set up in a 4-3-3 formation, the full lineup includes:

Defence: Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa) at left back, with Portia Boakye (Ghana) and Bambanani Mbane (South Africa) in central defence.

Midfield: Grace Asantewaa (Ghana), Refiloe Jane (South Africa), and Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) — who also finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

Attack: Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria), Ibtissam Jraïdi (Morocco) through the middle, and Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria) on the left.

For the Super Falcons, this is the perfect finish to a perfect campaign. Trophy in hand, record 10-time champions, and now four of their stars among the best in Africa.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php