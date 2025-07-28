Rasheedat Ajibade, Chiamaka Nnadozie, Esther Okoronkwo & Michelle Alozie Named in CAF Team of the Tournament

After lifting their 10th WAFCON trophy in Rabat, the Super Falcons have now stamped their name on the tournament’s Best Eleven. Four Nigerian players made the Confederation of African Football Team (CAF) of the Tournament. No other country had more.

Chiamaka Nnadozie, who was also named Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, leads the list. She was rock-solid all through the competition, pulling off big saves when it mattered most. Next up is Michelle Alozie. Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, voted Player of the Tournament, features on the right wing. Ajibade played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s title run.

Then there’s Esther Okoronkwo. The 27-year-old scored once and assisted the other two goals as Nigeria battled from two goals down to secure victory. With two goals and six assists, Okoronkwo ended WAFCON 2024 as the tournament’s most prolific contributor.

The rest of the Team of the Tournament features three players from Morocco, two from Ghana, and two from South Africa.

Set up in a 4-3-3 formation, the full lineup includes:

Defence: Karabo Dhlamini (South Africa) at left back, with Portia Boakye (Ghana) and Bambanani Mbane (South Africa) in central defence.

Midfield: Grace Asantewaa (Ghana), Refiloe Jane (South Africa), and Ghizlane Chebbak (Morocco) — who also finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

Attack: Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria), Ibtissam Jraïdi (Morocco) through the middle, and Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria) on the left.

For the Super Falcons, this is the perfect finish to a perfect campaign. Trophy in hand, record 10-time champions, and now four of their stars among the best in Africa.