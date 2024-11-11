TECNO is set to take Lagos by Storm with TECNO SPARK 30 City Tour! | Get the Scoop

If you don’t know already, the TECNO SPARK 30 is about to light up your world and get ready to feel the buzz sweeping through your city.

TECNO is bringing the energy of its latest SPARK 30 series directly to the streets of Lagos with an exciting City Truck Tour and influencer Store Visit. If you’re in Lagos, the action will be all around you, so get ready for an experience that merges technology with fun.

On November 15th, TECNO is taking the SPARK 30 on the road with a fully transformed truck that serves as a mobile showroom and interactive experience spot.

This truck will be packed with tech demos, engagement activities, and entertainment as it tours through Lagos. Imagine stepping into a truck that gives you a full hands-on experience of the TECNO SPARK 30 series. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just curious about TECNO’s latest innovations, this truck activation offers a unique way to explore all the new features.

What makes this experience even more special is that the visitors can engage in interactive gaming activities, which bring the new TECNO SPARK 30’s power and functionality to life.

You’ll be able to see, touch, feel, and experience why this phone is a must-have. Plus, there are special Transformers-themed gifts for customers who purchase a device during this tour. TECNO is set to ensure the product launch is an event you’ll remember.

But that’s not all! During the same period, TECNO will have popular influencers stopping by their exclusive stores to meet with fans, answer questions, and give firsthand insight into the TECNO SPARK 30 series. Imagine meeting top celebrities in person, chatting about the latest tech, and even walking away with exclusive Transformers-themed merchandise if you decide to make a purchase.

The celebrities will also be stopping by the TECNO SPARK 30 truck activation, so you have multiple chances to catch them in action. They’ll be giving expert demonstrations on the phone’s standout features, including its gaming capabilities, battery life, and overall performance. If you’re a fan of these influencers, this is your chance to meet them and get an up-close look at why the SPARK 30 is poised to be one of TECNO’s most exciting releases yet.

This is more than just a shopping trip—it’s a chance to connect with the TECNO community, experience the innovation of the TECNO SPARK 30, and grab some exclusive gifts along the way.

