St Patrick's day Celebration was one to remember as Olanrewaju Babatunde won Ultimate Mixologist for Bord Bia Mixology Competition

KLM Celebrates 75years of Flying from Nigeria & Years of Commitment to their Nigerian Customers

Martell Launched Martell House in a Star-Studded Uber Chic Themed Event hosted by Jeff Bankz

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Pastor Chris Ugoh, Godman Akinlabi, Bolaji Idowu, Nathaniel Bassey will be Speaking at Reinvent Conference 2022 | March 29th-31st

Julie Udunma Lekwuwa Celebrates "Ime Uche" at Abiriba, 'Small London'

Abiriba Agog as Teacher & Women's Leader retires in Style

Watch Beyoncé's Performance of "Be Alive" from "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars

Evangelist Uche Christian is Set to Preach at 3 Crusades this Easter Season Sponsored by The Onyx House, Indianapolis

St. Patrick’s Day this year was celebrated in grand style by the Irish food board, Bord Bia with one of a kind mixology competition for Mixologists for the Irish mixers club tagged ‘Naija Irish Mix’. At the end of the competition, Olanrewaju Babatunde emerged the winner and ultimate mixologist at the grand finale which was held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel and Suites Lagos.

 

The finale which had the finalists mix their signature cocktail for the grand prize of a trip to Ireland began with a call to entry phase online. Five outstanding mixologists were selected, amongst all the entries online, and their creative mixes were vetted by the distinguished panel of judges in persons of award-winning mixologist Hady Harmanani, lifestyle enthusiast Antonia Soares and founder Circa Lagos, Owolabi Akanimodo. They were given the responsibility of selecting the winner based on certain approved criteria, such as the authenticity, technique, taste (mouthfeel) and overall presentation of their cocktails.

The winner of the mixology competition, Olanrewaju Babatunde, was awarded an all-expense-paid trip to Ireland. Prince Victor emerged as the first runner up, and went home with a weekend stay at the prestigious Eko hotel, while the second runner up was Yetunde Abass. All the finalists went home with exciting gift boxes.

Speaking at the event was the West Africa Manager, Bord Bia, Ese Okpomo, who congratulated the winning mixologists, and highlighted that the event is the first Irish Mixologist Competition to be held in Nigeria, and it was organised by the Irish Food Board, as a way of commemorating St. Patrick’s Day and celebrating the rich Irish culture and heritage.

Throughout March, Bord Bia will leverage the global celebrations around St. Patrick’s Day to launch a programme of targeted trade engagements and promotional campaigns across 18 countries. From Shanghai to New York to Lagos, through its network of international offices, Bord Bia will bring a taste of Ireland to the world. In Nigeria, our own celebration is being marked with a mixologist competition. The Irish Mixers Club is designed to celebrate mixologists and their unique talent.

Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, is the government agency responsible for the promotion of Ireland’s Food, Drink and Horticulture industry, bringing Ireland’s outstanding products to the world, thus enabling the growth and sustainability of our producers.

