BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Soca Thursday

Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Our Bodies, Our Homes

Ere Wellness, in collaboration with the Q Creative Community (Quramo Publishing), presents Our Bodies, Our Homes – an intimate evening of open conversation about our body image and mental health. An evening of real conversations on holistic well-being, our relationships with our bodies and how these affect how we relate with others. Come along, bring a friend, partner or loved one and prepare for a wholesome evening of unfiltered discussions & laughter accompanied by sangrias, tea and light nibbles.

Date: Friday, April 1, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: 13 Sinari Daranijo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or HERE

Premium Friday

Date: Friday, April 1, 2022.

Time: 11 PM

Venue: Lush Club, 3rd Floor Sky Mall, Sangotedo.

RSVP: HERE

IITA Weekend Getaway

Date: Friday, April 1 – Sunday, April 3, 2022.

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp; 09049027698

Punchline

Come watch Mc Pashun and other comedians live this weekend. Access is 5k flat.

Date: Friday, April 1, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bogobiri House, 9 Maitaima Sule street. Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 07068176454

Laguna Beach Daycation

If you’re having a tough week, you can calm yourself with this hangout to make your weekend an absolutely sweet and relaxing one. There will be food, drinks, fun games, speed dating, free transportation, swimming and lots more.

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Laguna Beach, Okun-Ajah Rd, Eti-Osa, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Candle Making & Movies

Take a breather and inhale your favourite scent as you create your own scented candle.

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Jinja Garden, 1637 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 07010727360

Kayak Hangout

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

FOMO Brunch Out

FOMO Lagos has got amazing games lined up like Whiskey Pong, Foosball, Jenga and much more for #FOMOBrunchOut this weekend. Make sure to bring your A-Game and get ready, you don’t want to miss this.

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Atmosphere Rooftop, Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1‬.

RSVP: HERE

Swoosh Sunday: Cane Weaving

It’s almost the end of March and that means that another Swoosh Sunday is just around the corner. You can now book your slot at our upcoming Swoosh Sunday: Cane Weaving! Facilitated by Breather.ng. Have you been looking to explore this form of art? Here’s your chance. Pass: N13,500, covers materials, instructor fees, light refreshments and GTG games.

Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

RSVP: HERE