Connect with us

Events

It's Premium Entertainment this Easter at Doyenne Circle's Musical, ‘Ada The Country’ with Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor, Chigurl | April 15th–18th

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

St Patrick's day Celebration was one to remember as Olanrewaju Babatunde won Ultimate Mixologist for Bord Bia Mixology Competition

Events Promotions

KLM Celebrates 75years of Flying from Nigeria & Years of Commitment to their Nigerian Customers 🎉

Events

Martell Launched Martell House in a Star-Studded Uber Chic Themed Event hosted by Jeff Bankz | See Photos

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

Events

Pastor Chris Ugoh, Godman Akinlabi, Bolaji Idowu, Nathaniel Bassey will be Speaking at Reinvent Conference 2022 | March 29th-31st

Events

Julie Udunma Lekwuwa Celebrates "Ime Uche" at Abiriba, 'Small London'

Events

Abiriba Agog as Teacher & Women's Leader retires in Style

BN TV Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

Watch Beyoncé’s Performance of “Be Alive” from "King Richard" at the 2022 Oscars

Events

It’s Premium Entertainment this Easter at Doyenne Circle’s Musical, ‘Ada The Country’ with Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor, Chigurl | April 15th–18th

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Doyenne Circle is set to entertain theatregoers in Lagos this Easter Holiday with its acclaimed musical ‘Ada the Country’ billed to run from 15th to 18th April, 2022 at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Directed by Kemi Lala Akindoju, the all-female cast musical features veterans and rising stars in the Nollywood industry bringing all their talent to stage ranging from music, acting to dancing. These include Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Lala Akindoju, Oluchi Odii, Tosin Adeyemi, Imoh Eboh among others.

Date: April 15th – 18th
Time: 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. daily
Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Visit Doyenne Circle to get your tickets.

Doyenne Circle seeks to mentor and motivate women, challenging them to be better than their best in everything from career to relationship and lifestyle through storytelling.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Prose: The Girl Who Has Had Enough by Titilayo Olurin

Building Tangible Opportunities for Women | A Conversation with United Nation’s Sara Beysolow Nyanti

BN Book Review: I am a Nigerian Music by Foluke Oyeleye | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Comet Nwosu: Learning to Enjoy Your Here and Now

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Hitting Someone When Angered
css.php