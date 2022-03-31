It’s Premium Entertainment this Easter at Doyenne Circle’s Musical, ‘Ada The Country’ with Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor, Chigurl | April 15th–18th

Doyenne Circle is set to entertain theatregoers in Lagos this Easter Holiday with its acclaimed musical ‘Ada the Country’ billed to run from 15th to 18th April, 2022 at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Directed by Kemi Lala Akindoju, the all-female cast musical features veterans and rising stars in the Nollywood industry bringing all their talent to stage ranging from music, acting to dancing. These include Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Lala Akindoju, Oluchi Odii, Tosin Adeyemi, Imoh Eboh among others.

Date: April 15th – 18th

Time: 3:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. daily

Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

Visit Doyenne Circle to get your tickets.

Doyenne Circle seeks to mentor and motivate women, challenging them to be better than their best in everything from career to relationship and lifestyle through storytelling.

