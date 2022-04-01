All the Moments from the “Walk the Talk” Cancer Awareness Walk hosted by The Foundation for Cancer Care

The Foundation for Cancer Care “Walk the Talk” cancer awareness walk, held successfully on the 19th of February 2022 at the Lagos State Fire Service Ikeja Lagos.

This event was organized to commemorate World Cancer Day which is celebrated every year in the month of February. The theme of this year’s celebration was “Close the Care Gap” and the walk was attended by over 200 participants from the Ikeja environs, volunteers, members of other non-profit organizations and corporate organizations.

Health Talk Session

A robust health talk session was delivered by the head of clinical oncology at Lakeshore Cancer Center, Dr Chinenye Iwuji, and she took the participants through, the risk factors for cancer and how diet and lifestyle play an important role in cancer prevention. She emphasized the importance of early and regular cancer screening, knowing the signs and symptoms of cancer and accessing cancer treatment early.

Survivor Story

Ngozi Ifezulike from the Dewdrops Cancer Support Group of Lakeshore Cancer Center, shared her inspiring story about surviving stage 1 breast cancer. Her story reflected the importance of regular screening, which made it possible for her to detect cancer early, get treatment early and become cancer free.

Aerobics Session

An exciting dance aerobics session by Shapeshift Alice held after the health talk session for a warm up before the walk.

The Walk

Participants embarked on a 30-minute walk around Ikeja environs, chanting the message of cancer prevention, screening and early detection. Cancer educational materials were also distributed to passers-by and shop-owners around the computer village and ikeja bridge axis.

Other Activities

At the end of walk, Emergency Response Africa took the participants through a session on basic cardio-pulmonary resucitation while Leadway Health provided basic health checks such as BMI, blood pressure and blood sugar checks.

The event came to an end with the distribution of some free and discounted cancer screening vouchers to participants and a thank you message from the Program Coordinator of the Foundation for Cancer Care, Tolulope Adeyoola-Oladipupo, with special appreciation to sponsors of the walk; Providus Bank, Fidelity Bank, Leadway Assurance, First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Nestle, Medcourt, JNCI and Elekta, Tranquil and Quest

As well as Partners; Lagos State Fire Service, Lakeshore Cancer Center, WFM, Synlab, St Cyril Foundation, Emergency Response Africa, ISOH, Cancer Aware, NESII, Doctors on Air, EDC, WEVO.

The event was hosted by Otis Eyike of Lakeshore Cancer Center.

Kindly click this link to view a video compilation of the event.

Contact them;

Instagram: @fdn4cancercare.org

Website: www.foundationforcancercare.org

Phone Number: +2347025007752

To make a donation click Here

