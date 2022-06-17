Davido is Bringing Africa to America with his Tour | Watch him on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Music superstar Davido was a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and he talks about challenging himself to make different music with “Stand Strong,” his favorite part of being an artist, and the difficulties of performing a show with COVID-19 restrictions.

Davido adds that his “We Rise By Lifting Others Tour,” is not just about bringing African music to the world, but the entirety of Africa culture – food, dance, fashion, among others.

Watch!