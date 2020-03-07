Nneka Ogwumike is using her Platform to fight for Equality | Hear more about it on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah

Connect with us

Nigerian-American LA Sparks forward, Nneka Ogwumike has a pretty impressive resume as a WNBA champion, World Cup champion, EuroLeague champion, even a Polish League champion.

Nneka sat down with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” to talk about her path to becoming an esteemed pro basketball player and her fight for pay equity as president of the WNBPA.

Nneka also talked about her family’s success on the court, the gender pay gap in professional basketball, and Gigi Bryant’s legacy.

Watch her interview below:

 

