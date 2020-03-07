Toni Tones opens up on the Challenges of playing a Younger Sola Sobowale on Amstel Malta New Series

As the March 14th show date for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) approaches, award nominee in Best Supporting Actress category, Toni Tones, sits down in a light-hearted, bare-all interview hosted by Nollywood powerhouse and household name, Dakore Egbuson. The interview is part of Amstel Malta’s new series, The Spot, created to give fans all the scoop and front row action to this year’s awards.

The King of Boys star, who dazzled audiences as a young Eniola Salami in the massively successful Box Office hit, appears all too happy to stand firmly behind the movie which has won her much recognition as an actress – acting being one of three things she is talented and invested in, the other two being music and photography.

Asked how she aced the role so well that she was able to shine that brightly in a movie with a megastar like Sola Sobowale, who played the role of older Eniola Salami, she said, “[the most challenging thing was] I had a blueprint I had to follow…it had to be believable,” alluding to the fact that she wasn’t just playing a character she could otherwise self-interpret but playing a younger version of someone whose particular style of acting has been cemented and branded and is well-loved by millions of Nigerians.

“People know Toni Tones, and it was a real challenge. I wanted them to watch and not see Toni Tones. I wanted them to watch and see someone believable as a young Sola Sobowale.”

King of Boys is one of a handful of movies with the most nominations at the 7th AMVCA with – wait for it – 7 nominations! An outstanding feat for a film that had its theatrical release in 2018. And it doesn’t appear to be slowing its roll anytime soon, even as talks of a second installment continue to stir the interweb, with director Kemi Adetiba promising an even more fulfilling viewing experience for fans of the now, hopefully, franchise movie.

Left to the multi-talented actress, the awards should be everything King of Boys. When asked if she had to vote for anyone other than herself, she didn’t hesitate in saying, “Ah, that one is easy, everything King of Boys. Sola Sobowale for Best Actress, Reminisce for Best Supporting Actor, and Kemi Adetiba for Best Director,” and we are not inclined to disagree with her. Points were made!

The interview, just like the movie, is a must-watch.

