Connect with us

BN TV Promotions

Toni Tones opens up on the Challenges of playing a Younger Sola Sobowale on Amstel Malta New Series

BN TV

Tomike Adeoye has an Adorable Guest for this Special Edition of her Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Nneka Ogwumike is using her Platform to fight for Equality | Hear more about it on "The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH Emem Isong’s “Lagos Cougars”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! WATCH Episode 4 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - 'After the Blues'

BN TV

Let Beverly Naya Teach You How to Make the Special "Jerk Chicken" on "Off The Menu" | WATCH

BN TV

Ronke Raji Takes us through the Reality of Pregnancy in her new Vlog

BN TV

You Don't Want to Miss the First Episode of Simi's New Vlog "Stoopid Sessions" | WATCH

BN TV Music

Dice Ailes gets Candid about Everything on Ndani TV's "The Mix" | Watch

BN TV

Our Favourite Unscripted Vlog "OffAir Show" is here Again | Catch up on Unlimited Gist with Gbemi & Toolz 

BN TV

Toni Tones opens up on the Challenges of playing a Younger Sola Sobowale on Amstel Malta New Series

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

 As the March 14th show date for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) approaches, award nominee in Best Supporting Actress category, Toni Tones, sits down in a light-hearted, bare-all interview hosted by Nollywood powerhouse and household name, Dakore Egbuson. The interview is part of Amstel Malta’s new series, The Spot, created to give fans all the scoop and front row action to this year’s awards.

The King of Boys star, who dazzled audiences as a young Eniola Salami in the massively successful Box Office hit, appears all too happy to stand firmly behind the movie which has won her much recognition as an actress – acting being one of three things she is talented and invested in, the other two being music and photography.  

Asked how she aced the role so well that she was able to shine that brightly in a movie with a megastar like Sola Sobowale, who played the role of older Eniola Salami, she said, “[the most challenging thing was] I had a blueprint I had to follow…it had to be believable,” alluding to the fact that she wasn’t just playing a character she could otherwise self-interpret but playing a younger version of someone whose particular style of acting has been cemented and branded and is well-loved by millions of Nigerians.   

“People know Toni Tones, and it was a real challenge. I wanted them to watch and not see Toni Tones. I wanted them to watch and see someone believable as a young Sola Sobowale.”  

King of Boys is one of a handful of movies with the most nominations at the 7th AMVCA with – wait for it – 7 nominations! An outstanding feat for a film that had its theatrical release in 2018. And it doesn’t appear to be slowing its roll anytime soon, even as talks of a second installment continue to stir the interweb, with director Kemi Adetiba promising an even more fulfilling viewing experience for fans of the now, hopefully, franchise movie.    

Left to the multi-talented actress, the awards should be everything King of Boys. When asked if she had to vote for anyone other than herself, she didn’t hesitate in saying, “Ah, that one is easy, everything King of Boys. Sola Sobowale for Best Actress, Reminisce for Best Supporting Actor, and Kemi Adetiba for Best Director,” and we are not inclined to disagree with her. Points were made!  

The interview, just like the movie, is a must-watch.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 Lessons at 35: Home is Where the Heart Is

Here’s How You Can Support Health Practitioners As they Combat the Coronavirus

Advertisement
css.php