BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH Emem Isong’s “Lagos Cougars”

The #BNMovieFeature is celebrating International Women’s Month with these award-winning movies produced by women. We specifically want to celebrate the women who have been integral to movie making in Nigeria, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

The movie for today is the Emem Isong produced movie “Lagos Cougars”

Emem Isong is a Nigerian screenwriter, film producer, and director. Emem is a dominant figure in Nollywood movie industry and has helped nurture the dreams of many aspiring actors with her Royal Roots Academy.

“Lagos Cougars” is a 2013 romantic drama directed by Desmond Elliot. The movie revolves around the life of 3 corporate women: Elsie, Aret and Joke in their quest to find love and explore their fantasies.

The movie stars Monalisa Chinda, Uche Jombo, Alex Ekubo, Daniella Okeke.

