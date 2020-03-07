Connect with us

#BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH Emem Isong’s “Lagos Cougars”

The #BNMovieFeature is celebrating International Women’s Month with these award-winning movies produced by women. We specifically want to celebrate the women who have been integral to movie making in Nigeria, featuring a selection of brilliant movies from Nollywood.

This section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

***

The movie for today is the Emem Isong produced movie “Lagos Cougars

Emem Isong is a Nigerian screenwriter, film producer, and director. Emem is a dominant figure in Nollywood movie industry and has helped nurture the dreams of many aspiring actors with her Royal Roots Academy.

“Lagos Cougars” is a 2013 romantic drama directed by Desmond Elliot. The movie revolves around the life of 3 corporate women: Elsie, Aret and Joke in their quest to find love and explore their fantasies.

The movie stars Monalisa Chinda, Uche Jombo, Alex Ekubo, Daniella Okeke.

Watch the movie below:

