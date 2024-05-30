BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Live To 100: How Can We Start Now? – Wine And Wellness Session Volume 21

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

NuBorn Art Club X

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 5 PM
VenueMicos Cafè, Ikoyi Plaza
RSVP: HERE

Onyx Hair SIP & SHOP

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 21b odiyan street Ikate lekki, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

BCP 24: Accessing Global Opportunities

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Akure, Ondo State
RSVP: HERE

Rese & Ri’s Games Night

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday – May

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

OFF THE CLOCK

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Zayda Lagos, 1 Chief Collins Uchidiuno St, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

Party With Anthoneey

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueBella Apartment (Party House) 12 Ben Flo Street, Orchid, Lekki Phase 2, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday
Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.
Date: Saturday, June 1 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueNo 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Paint, Sip & BBQ

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM
VenueDen’s court hotel plot 1039, Garki Abuja
RSVP: HERE


Free Mind 

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Chase Lounge
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

The Alpha Experience 

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE

The Liquid Lounge Podcast
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 12 PM
RSVPHERE
Beach Hangout

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue:West side beach, Ajah
RSVP: HERE


2024 Yemie Fash Online News Platform Interactive Session & Dinner

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue:Deja vu Hotel Banquet Hall, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State.
RSVP: HERE

Champions League Closing Party

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Time: 3 AM
Venue193 Airport road, Benin city
RSVPHERE

National Youth Empowerment Conference (NYEC 2024)

Date: Tuesday, June 4 – Friday, June 7, 2024
Time: 4 PM
VenueMauve 21 Event Center, Ibadan, Oyo State
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

