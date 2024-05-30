Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Live To 100: How Can We Start Now? – Wine And Wellness Session Volume 21
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE.
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
NuBorn Art Club X
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Micos Cafè, Ikoyi Plaza
RSVP: HERE
Onyx Hair SIP & SHOP
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 21b odiyan street Ikate lekki, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
BCP 24: Accessing Global Opportunities
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Akure, Ondo State
RSVP: HERE
Rese & Ri’s Games Night
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Big Birthday – May
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
OFF THE CLOCK
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Zayda Lagos, 1 Chief Collins Uchidiuno St, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
Party With Anthoneey
Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Bella Apartment (Party House) 12 Ben Flo Street, Orchid, Lekki Phase 2, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE
Time: 12 PM
Venue: No 16, Waziri Ibrahim Crescent Victoria Island, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Paint, Sip & BBQ
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 3:30 PM
Venue: Den’s court hotel plot 1039, Garki Abuja
RSVP: HERE
Free Mind
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Chase Lounge
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Alpha Experience
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue:West side beach, Ajah
RSVP: HERE
2024 Yemie Fash Online News Platform Interactive Session & Dinner
Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue:Deja vu Hotel Banquet Hall, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State.
RSVP: HERE
Champions League Closing Party
Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Time: 3 AM
Venue: 193 Airport road, Benin city
RSVP: HERE
National Youth Empowerment Conference (NYEC 2024)
Date: Tuesday, June 4 – Friday, June 7, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Mauve 21 Event Center, Ibadan, Oyo State
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.