BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Live To 100: How Can We Start Now? – Wine And Wellness Session Volume 21

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE.

Game Night

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, May 30, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

NuBorn Art Club X

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Micos Cafè, Ikoyi Plaza

RSVP: HERE

Onyx Hair SIP & SHOP

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: No 21b odiyan street Ikate lekki, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

BCP 24: Accessing Global Opportunities

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Akure, Ondo State

RSVP: HERE

Rese & Ri’s Games Night

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The Big Birthday – May

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

OFF THE CLOCK

Date: Friday, May 31, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Zayda Lagos, 1 Chief Collins Uchidiuno St, Lekki Phase 1, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

Bored on Saturday Dive into the ultimate Bi-Weekly Pool Party and Games – “Bored on Saturday”! Immerse yourself in a splash of excitement every Saturday, where the sun meets the water and boredom takes a backseat.

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, February 24 2024 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The Alpha Experience

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Beach Hangout

Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue:West side beach, Ajah

RSVP: HERE



2024 Yemie Fash Online News Platform Interactive Session & Dinner

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue:Deja vu Hotel Banquet Hall, Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State.

RSVP: HERE

Champions League Closing Party

Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024

Time: 3 AM

Venue: 193 Airport road, Benin city

RSVP: HERE

National Youth Empowerment Conference (NYEC 2024)

Date: Tuesday, June 4 – Friday, June 7, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Mauve 21 Event Center, Ibadan, Oyo State

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.