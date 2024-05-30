Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello Get Real About Body Image on the “Mummy Mayhem” Podcast

The journey of motherhood or womanhood isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. One minute you’re looking at your cute baby and feeling blessed, and the next minute you’re staring into the mirror, analysing the different parts of your body that make you feel ugly.

This episode of the “Mummy Mayhem” podcast dives into a topic many women face: body dysmorphia. Nicole Chikwe and Feyi Bello share their experiences with this struggle as mums and explore how support from loved ones, while valuable, may not be a complete solution.

You might want to buckle up for a real and honest conversation about body image after childbirth, as Nicole and Feyi share their experiences and the impact on their body image. They also talk about the relationship they have with their bodies and more.

Watch here: