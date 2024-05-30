Connect with us

BN TV

Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello Get Real About Body Image on the "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast

BN TV Style

Watch Osas Ighodaro’s AMVCA Style Journey Through the Years

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade's "Tomorrow" Video is a Regal Dose of Sunshine | Watch

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Chioma Ikokwu 'ATE' Met Gala 2024 Theme with 2 Tree Dresses at the 10th AMVCA | WATCH

BN TV Living Scoop

Maria Chike Has a New Talk Show "Mums Next Door"

BN TV Career

Chiazom Omeruah Talks About her Medicine Journey & More with Chinedu Iroche on "Crushing on My Girlfriends"

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Red Carpet Ready Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ukachukwu, Bloomed Like a Sunflower for #AMVCA10

Beauty BN TV Events Style

Trendsetter Alert: See Why Didi-Stone Olomide's Red Carpet Tunic is the Rave Right Now!

BN TV Movies & TV

"Savage Beauty" is Back for Season 2 | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Music

Watch Ayra Starr Play the “This or That” Game

BN TV

Nicole Chikwe & Feyi Bello Get Real About Body Image on the “Mummy Mayhem” Podcast

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The journey of motherhood or womanhood isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. One minute you’re looking at your cute baby and feeling blessed, and the next minute you’re staring into the mirror, analysing the different parts of your body that make you feel ugly.

This episode of the “Mummy Mayhem” podcast dives into a topic many women face: body dysmorphia. Nicole Chikwe and Feyi Bello share their experiences with this struggle as mums and explore how support from loved ones, while valuable, may not be a complete solution.

You might want to buckle up for a real and honest conversation about body image after childbirth, as Nicole and Feyi share their experiences and the impact on their body image. They also talk about the relationship they have with their bodies and more.

Watch here:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?

Children’s Day 2024: These Animations by Nigerians Are Perfect for Your Kids

Olufunke Olumide: Could the Multifamily Office Approach Be Adopted into The ‘‘Nwa Boi’’ Practice?

Harriet Chebet Healed Herself of Period Pains, Now She’s Building a Thriving Herbal Business in Kenya

Bella Okagbue Shares How She Handles Fame and Her Fashion Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php