Richard Mofe-Damijo, Connie Chiume, and Desmond Dube, Star in South African Netflix Series 'Magenta Coal'

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD will star in the South African series titled ‘Magenta Coal’ which is set to start streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 27, 2023.

The Series, ‘Magenta Coal’ centres around a family of mining magnates who run the biggest coal mine in South Africa. However, things get steamy when Matilda, the wife of the mining magnate gets consumed with a desire for fortune and family succession.

The star-studded series features; Desmond Dube, Connie Chiume, Vusi Kunene, Richard-Mofe Damijo, Busi Lurayi, Hamilton Dlamini, Ntando Duma, Nambita Mpumlwana, Senzo Radebe, Jack Davnarian, Cici Hambanaye, Khanya Mkangisa, Cedric Fourie, Celeste Khumalo and Omuhle Gela.

See Behind the Scene pictures and trailer below….

Youtube Trailer Below

