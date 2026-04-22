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Priscilla Ojo Serves Three Unforgettable Occasion Looks From Sculpted Gold to Floral Drama

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Priscilla Ojo Serves Three Unforgettable Occasion Looks From Sculpted Gold to Floral Drama

Priscilla Ojo is making a strong case for being one of the most consistent style voices in the creative space right now. From sculpted metallic seashells to voluminous violet organza and 3D floral ruffles, these three recent looks highlight her preference for structural silhouettes and bold textures.
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A three-panel vertical collage of Priscilla Ojo featuring her in a gold metallic corset, a white pearl-encrusted gown, and a purple floral brocade dress.

A three-panel vertical collage of Priscilla Ojo featuring her in a gold metallic corset, a white pearl-encrusted gown, and a purple floral brocade dress.

If you have been wondering where to get ideas for your next big event look, Priscilla Ojo has been supplying options quietly and consistently. She knows how to wear a gown with purpose, and more importantly, she knows that details are what make people pause.

Some people choose one lane and stay there. Priscilla appears to enjoy options. Metallic corsets, pearl-covered mermaid gowns, sculpted florals — she has been moving between moods and doing it well.

We picked three recent looks that deserve a second look.

The Sculpted Gold Corset

Let’s start here because this dress makes an entrance before she even says a word.

The gold corset is built from layered panels that resemble folded fans or shells, creating shape across the torso. It is paired with a champagne crystal-covered base dress that hugs the figure and opens into a soft mermaid finish.

The accessories were wisely kept simple, which lets the corset remain the headline.

If you have a gala, formal dinner or wedding reception coming up, this is how to make metallics feel considered.

Priscilla Ojo in a tiered gold metallic seashell corset over a champagne crystal mermaid gown.

Priscilla Ojo in a tiered gold metallic seashell corset over a champagne crystal mermaid gown. Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram

The Petal-Encrusted Mermaid Gown

This one is for anyone who likes texture.

The bodice uses illusion mesh and rows of white beading, while floral appliqués sit at the shoulders. Then the skirt comes in with pearl rows, a fitted silhouette, and a dramatic ruffle train.

What could have felt excessive instead feels carefully arranged. Every section has a role.

Also worth noting: an all-white gown does not need to be bridal. This proves it.

Priscilla Ojo in a white beaded mermaid gown with 3D floral appliqués and a ruffled petal train.

Priscilla Ojo in a white beaded mermaid gown with 3D floral appliqués and a ruffled petal train. Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram

The Purple Floral Sculpted Gown

Now for the colour story.

The champagne-and-purple brocade gives the gown depth from the start, while the basque waist adds shape through the hips. Then those violet organza sleeves arrive and shift the whole look into statement territory.

Finished with a wide circular train, this is the sort of dress made for photos, entrances, and anyone not interested in fading into the background.

Priscilla Ojo in a purple floral brocade gown with exaggerated violet organza puffed sleeves.

Priscilla Ojo in a purple floral brocade gown with exaggerated violet organza puffed sleeves. Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram

Three looks, three different moods, and enough ideas to save for later.

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A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

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