Everything We Know About Priscilla Ojo's Second Proposal Dress

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 246

Kaliné Joins Lady Biba's LadyBoss Campaign to Honour "Mothers & Makers"

Let's Cast The Spotlight on the Best Denim Outfits That Turned Heads

Cardi B Rocks Nigerian Designer Mowalola in Striking Silver Silhouette

Here's How to Make Brown Your New Power Colour, According to Jackie Aina

Did Anita Ukah's Black Tie Look Steal the Show at "Reel Love" Premiere?

Veekee James & Femi Atere Went All Out in Style for Their Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Grammy Winning Tems Made a Fashion Statement in Metallic Jacket at Knicks vs. Celtics Game

Nigerian Designers Are Taking Over NYFW 2025 | Here's Who to Watch

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Priscilla Ojo never misses, and for her second marriage proposal, she made sure to shut it down in a jaw-dropping custom gown by Lasosa by Pam Pam! The rising Nigerian fashion powerhouse, known for crafting show-stopping, premium pieces for women, outdid themselves yet again, delivering a dress fit for a fairytale moment.

The dress? A molten gold masterpiece with a strapless corset bodice and thigh-high slit. Paired with gold strappy heels, a black purse, and the perfect amount of jewellery. This look is sultry and elegant, yet effortlessly luxurious.

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo via Instagram

Lasosa by Pam Pam is quickly cementing itself as the go-to brand for major bridal and wedding-related moments. The same designer was behind Thayor B’s jaw-dropping pre-wedding shoot and bridal shower ensembles, and has previously worked magic for Priscilla Ojo’s red-carpet slays.

If Priscilla’s dress is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see what other dreamy creations they bring to life. Stay tuned for more wedding fashion moments, because if Priscilla Ojo is involved, you already know it’s going to be extra!

