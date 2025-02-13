Everything We Know About Priscilla Ojo’s Second Proposal Dress

Priscilla Ojo never misses, and for her second marriage proposal, she made sure to shut it down in a jaw-dropping custom gown by Lasosa by Pam Pam! The rising Nigerian fashion powerhouse, known for crafting show-stopping, premium pieces for women, outdid themselves yet again, delivering a dress fit for a fairytale moment.

The dress? A molten gold masterpiece with a strapless corset bodice and thigh-high slit. Paired with gold strappy heels, a black purse, and the perfect amount of jewellery. This look is sultry and elegant, yet effortlessly luxurious.

Lasosa by Pam Pam is quickly cementing itself as the go-to brand for major bridal and wedding-related moments. The same designer was behind Thayor B’s jaw-dropping pre-wedding shoot and bridal shower ensembles, and has previously worked magic for Priscilla Ojo’s red-carpet slays.

If Priscilla’s dress is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see what other dreamy creations they bring to life. Stay tuned for more wedding fashion moments, because if Priscilla Ojo is involved, you already know it’s going to be extra!