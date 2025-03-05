5 Times Juma Jux and Pricy Served Couple Goals in Style

It’s one thing to have great style. It’s another for two people to have it together. Juma Jux and Priscilla make couple fashion look effortless, not by dressing alike but by complementing each other perfectly. They can go from edgy to classic, laid-back to luxury, and still keep that ease that makes them stand out.

Did you notice their style during their wedding? From their Nikkah ceremony to their civil wedding, they served major fashion inspo while exchanging vows. But their style game goes way beyond the wedding. They have been stepping out in sync for quite some time, and let me tell you one thing: from red carpet moments to casual outings, they do not miss.

Here are five times they made a statement as the ultimate stylish pair.

Pool Day, But Make It Fashion

Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo turned a simple day by the pool into a full-on fashion moment. Juma kept it fresh in white trousers, adding a black beret and sunglasses for that classic cool vibe. Priscilla kept it chic in a black swimsuit, layering it with a white crochet skirt that showed just enough. She finished the look with a wide-brimmed straw hat, oversized sunglasses, and gold bangles.

Power Dressing, Couple Edition

The couple stepped out looking every bit like a power duo. Priscilla brought the drama in a bold pink mini blazer dress, effortlessly balancing confidence and elegance. Juma Jux kept it sleek in an all-black fit, with studded detailing on his blazer. A bottle in hand, a mirror selfie, and matching energy. These two sure know how to make a moment stylish.

A Fashion-Forward Night Out

If you’re going to do date night, you might as well make it a moment. They stepped out serving their own takes on statement fashion. Priscilla brought the heat in a sheer black lace set, while Jux kept it sleek in a white tank, leather pants, and standout accessories.

Style, sunshine, and the perfect fit

Soft, effortless, and perfectly in sync. A floral sundress, pink statement earrings, and designer slides. A short-sleeve shirt, white trousers, and dark shades. Now, this is how you do vacation style.

Effortless Elegance in Black and White

Priscilla Ojo brought classic elegance in a strapless mini dress with pocket details, paired with strappy heels and a mini bag. Juma Jux, on the other hand, embodied laid-back luxury in a sleeveless vest, wide-leg trousers, and sleek accessories that tied his look together.

We sure love a stylish couple, don’t you?