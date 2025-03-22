Connect with us

Weddings

Relish the Beauty of Love with Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

A Fateful Encounter Led to Onyeka & Obi's Fairytale

Weddings

Sochima & Chukwujekwu's Love Story Began Even Before They Met

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Your Weekend Dose of Love, Glam and Everything In Between!

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Ghanaian-Congolese Love Story! Enjoy Grace and Marvin’s Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Sweet Yes to Forever! Enjoy Blessing & Daniel's Romantic Proposal

Weddings

A Friend Did the Matchmaking – Now, It's Love in the Air For Mina and Nii

Weddings

Sonnah and Boma Found Love During ‘Detty December’ 6 Years Ago!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Salma and Abdul's Wedding Was a Sweet Symphony of Love and Culture

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Fun Game Night 7 Years Ago Led to the Perfect Proposal for Chizo & Tobzz

Weddings

Hey guys, it’s the weekend, and what better way to spend it than with some love and beauty?

As always, we’ve compiled a list of all the features we had in the BellaNaija Weddings zone. From beautiful weddings to stunning bridal inspos and heartwarming videos, these features are bound to set you up for the most exciting weekend. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

A Sweet Yoruba Fairytale – Karen & Dejo’s Trad is the Perfect Way to Start Your Week!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

