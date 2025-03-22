Relish the Beauty of Love with Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey guys, it’s the weekend, and what better way to spend it than with some love and beauty?

As always, we’ve compiled a list of all the features we had in the BellaNaija Weddings zone. From beautiful weddings to stunning bridal inspos and heartwarming videos, these features are bound to set you up for the most exciting weekend. Without further ado, click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!