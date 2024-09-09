Connect with us

James Earl Jones, the Legendary Voice of Darth Vader & Mufasa, Passes On at 93

Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List

Thembinkosi Mthembu & Tshedza Pictures Lead SAFTAs 2024 Nominations | See Full List

Lupita Nyong’o Explores African Diaspora Identity in New Storytelling Podcast "Mind Your Own"

Daniel Oriahi's Psychological Thriller "The Weekend" To Screen at the 2024 BFI London Film Festival

5 Nollywood Movies That Prove #HerMoneyHerPower is No Joke

Episode 9 of the Shopaholic series is here! Enjoy the Crazy Luxury Fragrance Shopping experience at Essenza with KieKie

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

"All Of Us" Is Here! Watch the First Four Episodes of the High School Series

The Cast of "All Of Us" Dazzled at the Prom-Themed Premiere | See All The Photos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

James Earl Jones, the iconic American actor whose unmistakable voice brought to life characters like Darth Vader in “Star Wars” and Mufasa in “The Lion King,” has passed away at the age of 93. The news of his death at his home in Dutchess County, New York, was confirmed on Monday morning, September 9.

Born on January 17, 1931, James was a shy child who struggled with a speech impediment. In high school, an English teacher helped him overcome his stutter by teaching him how to sound out words carefully and encouraging him to read aloud in class. After high school, he initially attended the University of Michigan to study medicine, but soon found his true passion in drama and changed his major. After completing his service as an Army Ranger, he moved to New York to pursue an acting career.

James’ deep baritone voice and commanding stage presence quickly made him a standout. He made his Broadway debut in the late 1950s in “Sunrise at Campobello.” Over the years, his resonant voice became iconic, breathing life into beloved animated characters such as Mufasa in Disney’s “The Lion King” (1994), its sequel in 1998, and the 2019 remake. He also voiced characters in films like “Robots” (2005) and “Jack and the Beanstalk” (2009). His final role was in 2021’s “Coming 2 America,’ where he reprised his role as King Jaffe Joffer from the 1988 comedy classic “Coming to America.”

In addition to his film roles, James lent his voice to various documentaries, including “Malcolm X” (1972) and “Earth” (2007). He also famously voiced the tagline, “This is CNN,” which still plays during commercial breaks on the network.

He achieved the rare EGOT honour, with an asterisk. He won two Emmy Awards, a Grammy, and two Tony Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2017. In 2011, he received an honorary Oscar.

James Earl Jones was first married to actress-singer Julienne Marie, and his second wife, actress Cecilia Hart, passed away in 2016 after 34 years of marriage. He is survived by his son, Flynn Earl Jones.

