Super Eagles Forward Ademola Lookman Nominated for the 2024 Men’s Ballon d’Or Award | See Full List

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has been nominated for the 2024 men’s Ballon d’Or award. The 26-year-old winger, currently playing for Serie A’s Atalanta, is the only Nigerian footballer on the 30-man shortlist.

Ademola’s outstanding performance over the past 12 months with Atalanta and the Nigerian national team secured his nomination. One of his most remarkable feats was scoring a hat-trick during Atalanta’s victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League final, where they claimed their first-ever European title with a 3-0 win.

In the 2023 season, Lookman netted 17 goals and provided 11 assists, showcasing his pivotal role in Atalanta’s historic triumph. Beyond club achievements, his contributions to Nigeria’s second-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire were equally significant, scoring two goals during the tournament.

Ademola joins an esteemed group of Nigerian footballers who have been nominated for the Ballon d’Or, including legends like Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Victor Ikpeba, Sunday Oliseh, and last year’s nominee, Victor Osimhen.

See the full list of the 2024 men’s Ballon d’Or award nominees below:

  • Antonio Rudiger – Real Madrid
  • Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid
  • Lautaro Martinez – Inter
  • Ademola Lookman – Atalanta
  • Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
  • Dani Carvajal – Real Madrid
  • William Saliba – Arsenal
  • Lamine Yamal – Barcelona
  • Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
  • Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter
  • Rodri – Man City
  • Declan Rice- Arsenal
