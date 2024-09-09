Banke & Norman Were Introduced By a Mutual Friend in Uni! Enjoy Their Yoruba Trad

Thanks to a thoughtful friend who played matchmaker, Banke and Norman found their way to each other, and the rest is a beautiful love story.

As they journey into a lifetime of bliss, they had a Yoruba traditional wedding where Norman and his family formally asked for Banke’s hand in marriage. Their wedding was a heartwarming mix of love, culture, and exquisite style. Surrounded by their loved ones, the lovebirds celebrated not just their union, but also the beautiful merging of their families and traditions. It was a day filled with laughter and beautiful moments – You certainly want to take it all in as you scroll. 😍

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Banke:

Norman and I first met in my sophomore year of university. His best friend and roommate (Ridwan) at the time invited me to volunteer at a homeless shelter and introduced me to Norman. We didn’t say much to each other, but he followed me on Instagram right after we were done volunteering. I never saw him again until my senior year of university. I was about to graduate, and I only had a few credits left so I decided to take a swimming class as an elective.

It turned out that Norman’s best friend Ridwan was taking the same class! After swimming class one day, he asked if he and Norman could visit me and my roommate in our apartment downtown and I said of course. When he came over, he was a bit shy but seemed nice. The next day he came over to the bank where I was working part-time to open an account (he didn’t need one, he already had one) and texted me right after he left. We’ve been together ever since!

Joined together as one!

