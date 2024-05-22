Ademola Lookman’s Historic Hat-trick Wins The Europa League for Atalanta

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria’s Super Eagles becomes the first player in history to score a hat-trick in a Europa League final. He has helped his club, Atalanta, lift their first European trophy in history, a feat he achieved in Atalanta’s 3-0 win against Super Eagles teammates Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella‘s Bayer Leverkusen who historically won the Bundesliga on a 51-match unbeaten streak.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Congratulations to Ademola Lookman!

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi is a Nigerian creative and freelance writer. He is a content associate at BellaNaija.

