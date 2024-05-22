Ademola Lookman’s Historic Hat-trick Wins The Europa League for Atalanta

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria’s Super Eagles becomes the first player in history to score a hat-trick in a Europa League final. He has helped his club, Atalanta, lift their first European trophy in history, a feat he achieved in Atalanta’s 3-0 win against Super Eagles teammates Victor Boniface and Nathan Tella‘s Bayer Leverkusen who historically won the Bundesliga on a 51-match unbeaten streak.

🇳🇬 Lookman becomes the first player to score a hat-trick in a Europa League final 👑#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/cJZ8aljOBK — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 22, 2024

The first hat-trick of Ademola Lookman’s senior career secured the first trophy of Gian Piero Gasperini’s managerial career and the first European trophy in Atalanta’s history. Tap for more fairytale stats. ✨#UELfinal — Squawka (@Squawka) May 22, 2024

Ademola Lookman celebrating with his mom 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Ez0DEHQ4OG — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 22, 2024

Congratulations to Ademola Lookman!