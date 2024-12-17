FeelLikeAChildAgain: As A Child, Eniola Salau Dreaded Washing Plates and Pots During Christmas

Hi, Santa,

How are you doing today? I know you always come bearing good gifts, so what’s up? Christmas is close and it’s giving me shivers knowing that I won’t be spending it with my family. I’m in school working on my project.

As a child, I always looked forward to Christmas – the only day I was allowed to wake up later than 7 a.m., eat to my full and enjoy the whole of the day. I’d wake up to the smell of harmattan in the air, the aroma of food in the kitchen and the sleepy faces of my sisters on the bed.

Santa, am I the only one who thinks that Christmas has a smell? There’s this aura that Christmas mornings have and it envelops the whole house and environment. The smell of jollof rice, fried chicken and prawn crackers jerks me up from the bed. It’s a day of celebration, so my mum is up early cooking and making sure that everything is set for the family and visitors. Such a sweet feeling. Having a mum who is generous hits differently.

As the lastborn, I always had errands waiting for me. With a basket of food and drinks, I began my journey under the hot sun to deliver Christmas goodies to neighbours.

Christmas was characterised as a day of food as my siblings and I would compete on how many rounds of plates or variety of food you could devour. Christmas was always an indoor celebration for me and my family. But at the end of the day, there would be lots of plates, coolers, pots and pans to wash. I dread those moments but all thanks to a sweet mum who helps me with some of the workload. I miss those free moments of just enjoying family time, genuine conversations and freedom in the air. I miss the love that comes with Christmas.

Santa, my friend asked me today how I would be celebrating Christmas, and I told them that I would be in my hostel. I’m not sure how this year’s Christmas will turn out, but I really hope it will be filled with love and joy, along with plenty of food.

_ _ _ _

