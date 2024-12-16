FeelLikeAChildAgain: Jennifer’s Christmas Used to Be Filled with Gifts from Her Dad

Dear Santa,

My name is Jennifer. I’m twenty-one years old. When I was young, every Christmas, my dad would take us out to the park and we would always have so much fun playing, taking nice family photographs and exchanging gifts with one another. I got so many toys and gifts from my dad but all that ended when we lost him. After my dad’s death, no one ever took me to the park or bought me gifts.

Santa, Christmas used to always feel special but not anymore. People always tell me I’m an adult now, so these things shouldn’t matter but honestly I wish I could go back in time when Christmas was special.

I’m not asking for much Santa; just one day to feel like a child again.

Thank you, Santa.

Yours Lovely,

Jennifer.

_ _ _ _

The BellaNaija #FeelLikeAChild campaign, in collaboration with BreatherNG, presents the perfect opportunity for people to let go of adulthood, let their hair down and ‘play’ like a child for a day. Today with BreatherNG, we’re creating an unforgettable experience for 5 winners and their plus one this December.