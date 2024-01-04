Connect with us

Need Men's Fashion Inspo? Check Out These 6 Colour Combos Sure To Amp Up Your Style In 2024

How To Easily Clean A Burnt Cooking Pot, Courtesy Of Tosin Samuel | WATCH

Hilda Baci Certifies Enioluwa Adeoluwa's Pounded Yam & Egusi Soup, Check It Out!

Watch Beauty Tukura Get Ready for the Launch of Mama's Sleeping Scarf by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Ify Mogekwu’s Sweet Potato and Chicken Recipe is a Must-try | Watch

Watch the First Episode of Ini Edo’s New Web Series “Ekamma International”

You Will Love This Festive Meal Prep Inspo Featuting Coconut Rice & Yummy Garnishes | WATCH

Toni Tone & Taye9ja's Fantastic Yuletide Shoot Deserves Your Attention. Check It Out

Secrets, Elections, and Love triangles in Season Finale Of University of Cruise

Toke Makinwa Joins Taymesan for a Christmas Edition of "Tea With Tay"

This is for dapper men and the ladies who love them. BellaStylistas, check out these 6 stunning colour combinations, each styled into 3 descriptive fashion genres: casual, formal and fashionista.

The casual category features simple outfits that can be worn on a relaxed, day or night outing; the formal category features nice outfits appropriate for formal social events such as business dinners, weddings, etc; the fashionista category features edgy out-of-the-box styling that may challenge your fashion norms with oversized jackets, wide-legged pants and then some.

Watch Chris Kabeya, Greg Ntore & Mattew Louis style Black & White; Black & Turquoise; White, Grey & Black; White, Yellow & Beige; Nude, Black &Brown; Nude & Offwhite in the video below:

 

Credits

Muses: @iamchriskabeya@gregntore & @mathieudufresnee
IB: @mrrlittle @treybryantstyle & @queyoun
🎥 @kayalshooting
📍@archetypestudiomtl

