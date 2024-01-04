BN TV
Need Men’s Fashion Inspo? Check Out These 6 Colour Combos Sure To Amp Up Your Style In 2024
This is for dapper men and the ladies who love them. BellaStylistas, check out these 6 stunning colour combinations, each styled into 3 descriptive fashion genres: casual, formal and fashionista.
The casual category features simple outfits that can be worn on a relaxed, day or night outing; the formal category features nice outfits appropriate for formal social events such as business dinners, weddings, etc; the fashionista category features edgy out-of-the-box styling that may challenge your fashion norms with oversized jackets, wide-legged pants and then some.
Watch Chris Kabeya, Greg Ntore & Mattew Louis style Black & White; Black & Turquoise; White, Grey & Black; White, Yellow & Beige; Nude, Black &Brown; Nude & Offwhite in the video below:
Credits
Muses: @iamchriskabeya, @gregntore & @mathieudufresnee
IB: @mrrlittle @treybryantstyle & @queyoun
🎥 @kayalshooting
📍@archetypestudiomtl