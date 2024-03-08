Titilope Sonuga’s New Poem “Sanctuary” Celebrates Sisterhood | Listen

Poet, playwright, and performer, Titilope Sonuga, has released a new poem, “Sanctuary,” from her upcoming album, “Sis.”

Attendees of her Open Lagos concert in December of last year will remember her announcement about the release of her 3rd album, scheduled for this year 2024. During the concert, she also performed some of the poems from the album.

“Sanctuary” is a celebration of sisterhood. Announcing the release of the new poem on her Instagram, Titilope said, “Sanctuary is here. The first single from the album, Sis. I am eternally grateful to the sisters who have held me through this wild journey called life. To the friends whose prayers, encouragement and love I’ve reached for when I needed it most. I would not have survived any of this without you. This is for you, today and always. 💕… Sanctuary is out now everywhere you listen to music and through the link in my bio.”

