Connect with us

Music

Titilope Sonuga's New Poem "Sanctuary" Celebrates Sisterhood | Listen

BN TV Events Music

Tems Makes a Fashionable Appearance at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards

Music

2Baba & Now Muzik Management Company End 20-Year Partnership

BN TV Music

Watch Greatman Takit & Moses Bliss in Music Video for ”Look What You've Done Already (Remix)”

Music

Tems Says Her Debut Album Is “1,000% Coming Out This Year”

Music

Watch: Rema Lights Up BRITs Stage with "Calm Down" Performance

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

The #ForeverBliss Finale! See Beautiful Highlights from Marie & Moses Bliss' White Wedding

Music News

Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Tope Alabi & All the Artistes Who Performed at the Bliss Experience Praise Night

Music

New Music + Video: Tolani feat. Qdot - I Believe

Music

Mercy Chinwo Blessed Releases New Album "Overwhelming Victory"

Music

Titilope Sonuga’s New Poem “Sanctuary” Celebrates Sisterhood | Listen

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Poet, playwright, and performer, Titilope Sonuga, has released a new poem, “Sanctuary,” from her upcoming album, “Sis.”

Attendees of her Open Lagos concert in December of last year will remember her announcement about the release of her 3rd album, scheduled for this year 2024. During the concert, she also performed some of the poems from the album.

“Sanctuary” is a celebration of sisterhood. Announcing the release of the new poem on her Instagram, Titilope said, “Sanctuary is here. The first single from the album, Sis. I am eternally grateful to the sisters who have held me through this wild journey called life. To the friends whose prayers, encouragement and love I’ve reached for when I needed it most. I would not have survived any of this without you. This is for you, today and always. 💕… Sanctuary is out now everywhere you listen to music and through the link in my bio.”

Listen here

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

How African Female Artists Are Putting Africa on Global Music Charts

Wunmi Adelusi: How Gender-Friendly Policies Promote Inclusion in The Workplace

10 Interesting Life Lessons From Portable

Abisola Owokoniran: Are Your Children Mirroring Your Actions?

Comet Nwosu: The Best Ways to Develop Emotional Connectedness
css.php