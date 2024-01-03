New EP: Euro Empire Records — Big In Movement

Euro Empire Records kicks off an artistic and exciting new musical year 2024 with the release of her debut extended play project tagged “BIG IN MOVEMENT.” The EP contains potential hit records like “Money Odor,” “On The Road,” “Totori,” “FA,” and “Love Me Right.”

The EP features budding talented artists like; Jayboi, SERSHII, Emmy Stoner and JB. Production, mixing, and mastering credits go to world-famous, Spiritual Beat and RSQ (In Blessed Memory).

Stream here.

Listen below: