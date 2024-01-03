New Music: B!G — Gyration



Euro Empire Records frontier singer-songwriter and label executive, AHANON EMMANUEL ENOH, aka B!G (Big In Greatness), who hails from Edo State, has released his debut single titled, “Gyration.”

The highly infectious rhythm, super packed with healing energy for the Yuletide season, was produced, mixed, and mastered by Spiritual Beat.

Euro Empire Records recently signed the next set of promising Afrobeats stars in the country and promises back-to-back releases of new projects soon.

Stream here.

Listen below: