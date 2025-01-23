Shaboozey Shares “Good News” with a Soulful Vevo Live Performance

For Vevo’s Origin Stories, a new series exploring the journeys and creative beginnings of today’s most remarkable artists, Shaboozey gave a live perfomance of his latest single, “Good News.”

For Shaboozey, country and hip-hop don’t just collide—they seamlessly fit together, like pieces of a puzzle. “Anyone who knows me knows this is something I’ve been exploring, creating, and building for years,” he shared with Vevo.

Shaboozey’s “Good News” is a poignant reflection on struggle, loneliness, and the search for hope amidst personal battles. The song explores the weight of past mistakes, the pressure of trying to escape old habits, and the longing for a breakthrough or redemption. With raw lyrics and emotive storytelling, it captures the desire for a glimmer of positivity in the face of hardship and despair.

Watch his captivating live performance of “Good News” below.