Connect with us

BN TV Music

Shaboozey Shares “Good News” with a Soulful Vevo Live Performance

BN TV Music

Femi Leye's New Single "I Be Man" Encourages Men to Embrace Vulnerability

BN TV Cuisine

Have You Tried Edikang Ikong Rice Yet? Diary of a Kitchen Lover Shows How to Make It

BN TV Style

How Fisayo Longe Turned a Setback into a £6M Fashion Empire

BN TV Music

This Magixx's New Single "Winter & Summer" Will Have You in Your Feelings

BN TV Music

Mario Shares Sweet Memory of His Childhood & Inspiration Behind "Glad You Came" Album on The Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Music

Ayo Maff Releases Visuals for "7 Lives" Off His Debut EP "Maffian"

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Laju Iren Breaks Down Common Mistakes Good Girls Make in Relationships

BN TV Inspired Living

Pastor Olushola Olaleye Talks Balancing Ministry & Personal Life with Amanda Dara

BN TV Cuisine

Say Goodbye to Bloating with These Refreshing Detox Drinks by Zeelicious Foods

BN TV

Shaboozey Shares “Good News” with a Soulful Vevo Live Performance

Avatar photo

Published

13 mins ago

 on

For Vevo’s Origin Stories, a new series exploring the journeys and creative beginnings of today’s most remarkable artists, Shaboozey gave a live perfomance of his latest single, “Good News.”

For Shaboozey, country and hip-hop don’t just collide—they seamlessly fit together, like pieces of a puzzle. “Anyone who knows me knows this is something I’ve been exploring, creating, and building for years,” he shared with Vevo.

Shaboozey’s “Good News” is a poignant reflection on struggle, loneliness, and the search for hope amidst personal battles. The song explores the weight of past mistakes, the pressure of trying to escape old habits, and the longing for a breakthrough or redemption. With raw lyrics and emotive storytelling, it captures the desire for a glimmer of positivity in the face of hardship and despair.

Watch his captivating live performance of “Good News” below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php