Shaboozey & Myles Smith Confront Time and Identity in New Song ‘Blink Twice’

In a surprise collaboration that feels both fresh and exciting, American rapper, singer, and producer Shaboozey, real name Collins Obinna Chibueze, teams up with British pop singer Myles Smith for a brand-new single titled “Blink Twice.” You might know Shaboozey from his genre-crossing sound rooted in country and rock—and if you caught his live performance with Beyoncé at the NFL Christmas Halftime Show, you know just how electric he can be.

‘Blink Twice’ takes listeners on a reflective journey through the highs and lows of life, identity, and time. It’s a song about feeling lost, searching for purpose, and holding onto hope even when things feel overwhelming.

Both artists open up about their personal struggles, trying to stay grounded, losing track of time, dealing with heartbreak, and pushing forward through uncertainty. The chorus says it all: “Oh me, oh my, would you look in my eyes? We laugh or cry just to feel alive.” It’s a reminder that sometimes we just need to feel something, anything, to know we’re still here.

And with the lyric “Time flies, so don’t blink twice,” the song encourages us to live in the moment and not let life pass us by.

Listen to ‘Blink Twice’ below.