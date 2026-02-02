Every African Artist Who Won at the 68th Grammy Awards

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles was a weekend of high emotions, historic firsts, and a reminder of Africa’s influence on the global stage. While many of our favourites were in the building, the weekend belonged to those who broke new ground and carried the culture with pride.

The weekend kicked off on a legendary note as the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti became the first African artist to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy. During the Special Merit Awards on Saturday, his children—Yeni, Kunle, Shalewa, and Femi Kuti—accepted the honour on his behalf. Yeni shared a touching moment, saying, “I’m sure my father is smiling down on us,” as they celebrated the Afrobeat pioneer’s monumental legacy.

On Sunday night, the celebrations moved to the Crypto.com Arena, where South Africa’s Tyla officially became a two-time Grammy winner. She clinched the award for Best African Music Performance for her single “Push 2 Start,” marking her second win in the category since its 2024 debut. It was a tightly contested category, with Tyla edging out an incredible lineup of talent: Burna Boy (“Love”), Davido featuring Omah Lay (“With You”), Ayra Starr featuring Wizkid (“Gimme Dat”), and Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin (“Hope & Love”).

Nigerian-American sensation Shaboozey also had a massive night, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the hit “Amen“ alongside Jelly Roll. In an emotional acceptance speech, Shaboozey, who is of Igbo-Nigerian descent, paid tribute to his mother and addressed the current climate in the United States, reminding the audience that “immigrants literally built this country.”

While Angélique Kidjo, Burna Boy, and Youssou N’dour didn’t take home trophies in their respective categories this year, the presence of African excellence was felt in every corner of the room.