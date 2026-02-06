Connect with us

Grammys 2026: All the Details on Chioma Adeleke’s Striking Nguyen Cong Tri Look

Chioma Adeleke attended the 2026 Grammy Awards in a custom floral gown by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri. Accompanied by her husband Davido, the Nigerian media personality wore Christian Louboutin heels and Justine Clenquet jewellery for the event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Chioma was a beauty to behold in black at the 2026 Grammys, an evening that gave us plenty of looks — and awards, of course — to talk about. Walking alongside Davido, she kept things striking yet considered, choosing a look that drew you in the longer you looked.

Now, if you’re wondering who designed the dress, how it came together, and what exactly Chioma wore to the Grammys, we’ve got all the details for you.

Starting with the dress, Chioma stepped out in a custom creation by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri. The midi-length gown was built on a sheer base, with dark 3D floral appliqués placed across the bodice before easing out toward the skirt. The placement felt intentional, offering coverage up top while allowing the lower half of the dress to feel lighter and more open.

One of the most eye-catching elements was the sleeve detail. Long, trailing fabric strips extended all the way to the floor, moving softly as she walked and adding a sense of flow to the overall look. It was the kind of detail you noticed more with every step.

Her styling was handled by Vanessa Efe and Holly An Dro, who also styled Davido for the night. To finish the look, Chioma wore sleek black Christian Louboutin stiletto sandals, keeping the focus on the dress, while jewellery by Justine Clenquet added a modern touch. Her hair was cut into a sharp, chin-length bob with a centre part, and her makeup stayed clean and polished, letting the textures of the gown do most of the talking.

We also loved how she looked put together beside Davido, who was all dapper like the gentleman he is. Chioma shared her admiration for him on social media, captioning the moment: “You already know that you’re the perfect one”

 

