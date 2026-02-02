Connect with us

68th Grammy Awards: See All the Red Carpet Looks We Loved This Year

Heritage Meets Glam! See Chioma Akpotha’s Stunning Igbo-Inspired Outfit

Davido Makes a Dapper Statement at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Ms DSF Debuts at the 2026 Grammys in Ethereal White Gown

From Harvard to Golden Globes: Olandria Carthen’s Top Fashion Moments We Love

Ayra Starr Is in Full 2026 Grammy Mode! See Her Stunning MusiCares & Spotify Party Looks

Premium Serving! BBNaija’s Imisi & Tiannah Styling Debut Plastic Plate Gown for Her Birthday

Miskay x Dede Where Fashion Meets Lifestyle: Miskay Launches Its Latest Lifestyle Campaign With Dede Ashiogwu

Stars Turned Bisola Aiyeola’s 40th Birthday Into a High-Fashion Industry Moment

Bridgerton’s Season 4 Premiere in South Africa Delivered Show-Stopping Looks

Held at the Crypto.com Arena, the 68th Grammy Awards red carpet featured sleek tailoring, bold silhouettes, and a well-curated mix of modern red carpet fashion.
The red carpet at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards was all about ease and intention this year. Held at the Crypto.com Arena, the looks felt put-together without trying too hard, with many stars choosing outfits that felt personal and well put together.

Tailoring stood out in a big way. Sleek tuxedos in deep black and midnight shades appeared across the carpet, styled with clean lines, sculpted shoulders, and thoughtful details like brooches that added a little extra character.

For womenswear, structured bodices, sheer details, and dramatic sleeves made their appearance, while jewel tones and metallic finishes brought a touch of shine. Menswear kept things interesting too, playing with classic formalwear in relaxed, stylish ways.

Overall, the red carpet felt calm, confident, and thoughtfully styled — the kind of looks you appreciate the more you look at them.

See our favourite looks below

Ayra Starr

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Renee Sanganoo (@reneemadeulook)

Tasha Combs Leonard

Leon Thomas

c

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leon Thomas (@leonthomas)

Jaywon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juwonlo iledare (@jaywonjuwonlo)

Kristy Sarah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristy Sarah (@kristy.sarah)

Shola Fapson

Ari Lennox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ari Lennox (@arilennox)

Coco Jones

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coco Jones (@cocojones)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

 

