Style
68th Grammy Awards: See All the Red Carpet Looks We Loved This Year
Held at the Crypto.com Arena, the 68th Grammy Awards red carpet featured sleek tailoring, bold silhouettes, and a well-curated mix of modern red carpet fashion.
The red carpet at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards was all about ease and intention this year. Held at the Crypto.com Arena, the looks felt put-together without trying too hard, with many stars choosing outfits that felt personal and well put together.
Tailoring stood out in a big way. Sleek tuxedos in deep black and midnight shades appeared across the carpet, styled with clean lines, sculpted shoulders, and thoughtful details like brooches that added a little extra character.
For womenswear, structured bodices, sheer details, and dramatic sleeves made their appearance, while jewel tones and metallic finishes brought a touch of shine. Menswear kept things interesting too, playing with classic formalwear in relaxed, stylish ways.
Overall, the red carpet felt calm, confident, and thoughtfully styled — the kind of looks you appreciate the more you look at them.
See our favourite looks below
Ayra Starr
Tasha Combs Leonard
Leon Thomas
Jaywon
Kristy Sarah
Shola Fapson
Ari Lennox
Coco Jones
