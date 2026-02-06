Super Bowl LX: Meet Uchenna Nwosu, Jaxon Smith-Njigba & More Nigerian-Heritage Players on the Big Stage

The countdown is officially on for Super Bowl LX, kicking off on Sunday, 8 February, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While the world will be watching for the touchdowns, the halftime show and all the pageantry that comes with football’s biggest night, our attention is firmly on the players bringing Green-White-Green pride to the field.

As the Seattle Seahawks — home to the highest number of players of Nigerian descent in this year’s Super Bowl — face off against the New England Patriots, Nigerian-heritage athletes are woven right into the heart of the championship conversation. From record-breaking wide receivers to defensive anchors who’ve been holding it down all season, their presence is impossible to miss.

And the Naija showing doesn’t stop there. The Tennessee Titans are also represented through Chimere Dike, adding to a wider Nigerian footprint across Super Bowl weekend.

Here’s a closer look at our brothers stepping into Super Bowl history, ready to chase the ultimate prize.

The Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have become the unofficial home for Nigerian talent this season. Their journey to the Super Bowl has been paved by a defensive unit that looks more like a family reunion.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Wide Receiver)

Born in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Maada Smith-Njigba, of Sierra Leonean and Nigerian descent, and Jami Smith, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has quickly become a standout star for the Seattle Seahawks. Drafted 20th overall in the 1st Round of the 2023 NFL Draft from Ohio State, he finished the 2025 season with 119 receptions, 1,793 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns. His performance marked the first time a Seahawks receiver led the league in receiving yards, earning him the 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. Known for his precise routes, strong hands, and agility, Jaxon has cemented himself as a central figure in the Seahawks’ offense.

Nick Emmanwori (Safety)

Nick Emmanwori hails from Irmo, South Carolina, and grew up in a tight-knit Nigerian-American household with four brothers under the care of his mother, Justina Emmanwori. Selected 35th overall in the 2nd Round of the 2025 NFL Draft from the University of South Carolina, he made an immediate impact as a rookie. In his first season, Nick tallied 81 tackles, defended 11 passes, and snagged an interception, starting 11 games and quickly earning a reputation as a versatile “defensive superhero.” His combination of instinct, versatility, and tenacity anchors the Seahawks’ secondary.

Boye Mafe (Linebacker)

Born in Golden Valley, Minnesota, to Nigerian immigrants Wale and Bola Mafe, Boye Mafe brings both skill and family-rooted discipline to the field. Drafted 40th overall in the 2nd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft from the University of Minnesota, he has accumulated 17 career sacks, adding five sacks and seven tackles for loss during the 2025 campaign. Boye holds the Seahawks franchise record for most consecutive games with a sack at seven and credits his speed and explosiveness to his upbringing and deep family values.

Uchenna Nwosu (Linebacker)

Uchenna Nwosu, whose Igbo name means “God’s will” or “father’s will” was born in Carson, California, to Nigerian parents and carries both heritage and experience onto the field. Selected 48th overall in the 2nd Round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, he joined Seattle in 2022. In the 2025 season, Uchenna recorded 107 tackles and 7 sacks, bringing his career total to 34.5. Known as the veteran leader of the group, he consistently emphasises the importance of his Nigerian roots, saying, “Being Nigerian is about hard work; it’s in our DNA.”

Olusegun “Olu” Oluwatimi (Center)

Olusegun Oluwatimi, born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, to Oluremi and Ayodele Oluwatimi, is the youngest of six children and the strategic mind of the Seahawks’ offensive line. Drafted 154th overall in the 5th Round of the 2023 NFL Draft from Michigan, he appeared in eight games in 2025 with four starts, allowing zero sacks. Winner of the Rimington and Outland trophies in college, Olu makes the pre-snap calls that protect the quarterback and orchestrate the line, ensuring the offense runs smoothly.

Jalen Milroe (Quarterback)

Houston-born Jalen Oluwaseun Isaiah Milroe, son of Marine Corps father Quentin and Navy mother Lola, brings a dual-threat edge to the Seahawks’ offense. Drafted 92nd overall in the 3rd Round of the 2025 NFL Draft from Alabama, he appeared in four games this season as a backup, rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. A Heisman finalist at Alabama, Jalen’s mobility and field vision add “Naija electricity” to specific game packages, making him a dangerous weapon whenever he takes the field.

The New England Patriots

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots are bringing their own Naija strength to the trenches.

Michael Onwenu (Offensive Guard/Tackle)

Detroit native Michael Onwenu, full name Michael Justice Nnamezie Onwenu, has become the Patriots’ offensive powerhouse. Selected 182nd overall in the 6th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft from Michigan, he started all 17 games in 2025, helping lead the line that achieved the highest rushing average in Patriots history at 7.9 yards per carry. Known as “Big Mike,” he has visited Nigeria several times and credits those trips to his heritage for keeping him grounded.

The Tennessee Titans

The Nigerian story at this year’s Super Bowl stretches further, with representation coming from the Tennessee Titans as well.

Chimere Dike (Wide Receiver/Return Specialist)

Born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, to his Nigerian father, Uche, and American mother, Mary, Chimere Dike has quickly become one of the league’s most electrifying young talents. A proud “Wisconsin Badger” at heart—where both his parents and grandfather also studied—Chimere took his talents to Florida before being drafted 103rd overall in the 4th Round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

His rookie season in Nashville was nothing short of historic; he amassed 48 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but it was on special teams where he truly dominated, breaking a 38-year-old NFL rookie record with a staggering 2,427 all-purpose yards. Now a First-Team All-Proreturner and Pro Bowler, Chimere remains deeply connected to his heritage, having travelled to Nigeria twice to experience his father’s culture first-hand.