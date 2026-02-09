The Seattle Seahawks Are Super Bowl 60 Champions | Here’s How It Happened

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl champions again — and what a night it was in Santa Clara.

On Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, the Seahawks delivered a statement win, beating the New England Patriots 29–13 to lift the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in the franchise’s history.

From the opening whistle, Seattle set the tone. The game slowly tilted in their favour as New England’s young quarterback, Drake Maye, found himself under relentless pressure. By the final quarter, the Seahawks’ defence had sacked him six times, picked him off twice and forced a costly fumble.

Seattle led 9–0 at half-time, but the game truly opened up in the second half. Sam Darnold, whose career revival has been one of the NFL’s talking points this season, threw a crucial touchdown pass to tight end AJ Barner. Not long after, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu read Maye perfectly, stepped in front of a pass and ran it back for a touchdown, sending the Seahawks’ sideline into celebration.

If there was one constant all night, it was Seattle’s composure. Jason Myers calmly slotted a Super Bowl-record five field goals, while the defence continued to choke off any hope of a Patriots comeback. A late interception from Julian Love sealed matters and made the closing minutes feel like a slow walk to the trophy presentation.

Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP after a commanding performance on the ground, rushing for 135 yards. His showing marked a rare moment in Super Bowl history, the first running back to claim the MVP award in nearly three decades, and underlined just how balanced Seattle were on the night.

There was history on the sidelines too. Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, born in London, became the first British-born coordinator to coach — and win — a Super Bowl. His much-talked-about unit, nicknamed the “Dark Side”, lived up to every bit of its reputation, frustrating New England at every turn and reminding everyone why defence still wins championships.

Head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t mince words afterwards. “We were the better team; we’re the best team. We believed in each other, and now we’re champions,” he told NBC, crediting the players for fully buying into the system.

Off the field, the night carried its own moments. Bad Bunny headlined the half-time show, becoming the first solo Latin artist to do so. His performance filled the stadium with sound and colour, closing with a message of love and unity displayed across the big screen.

For Seattle fans, this win felt like a full-circle moment. Twelve years after their first Super Bowl triumph — and years after that painful loss to New England denied them a repeat — the Seahawks are back on top, led by a new generation and anchored by a defence that simply would not bend.