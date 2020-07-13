Slum2School is Making A Difference with its First Virtual Learning Classroom 👏🏾

Everyone has been advised to stay in their homes and self-isolate until a solution has been found to cure coronavirus and end this pandemic, and this has also brought physical appearance in schools to a halt.

Most students have spent the entire lockdown doing nothing, only students who are privileged and have adequate access to technology and internet services have been able to keep up with school activities, but what about those who have no alternative provided?

Otto Orondaam, the founder of Slum2School Africa, birthed the organization through his passion for education, especially for vulnerable and underprivileged children.

Slum2School Africa is a volunteer-driven social development organization that harness resources towards bridging the enrollment gap into schools between orphans/vulnerable children and other children, through the provision of educational scholarships and other psycho-social support.

The organization just launched its first virtual learning classroom in Nigeria, a remarkable and great project.

Otto took to Instagram to share the news of the great development, and photos of the classroom. He wrote:

I am beyond excited to announce the launch of our first Virtual Learning Studio Today! About 3 months ago we saw that thousands of our kids in secondary and primary schools across slums and underserved communities weren’t learning and many were being engaged in various abusive activities.

We took a very audacious decision to attempt to build the first Virtual Learning Classroom/Studio in Nigeria, & get digital tablets & laptops to thousands of our kids to aid virtual learning. At the time we didn’t believe it will be possible or that we could achieve it. We just wanted to give our kids the very best.

We failed many times and almost gave up but today 108 kids are learning with their tablets & 840kids have over 30 community teachers connected through laptops engaging them in cluster learning, but we still have thousands of kids to reach. We looked through every challenge that will limit them from learning like access to power, and we provided a charging kiosk & powerbanks. Access to internet/data we got telecoms partners, safety of devices, we installed MDM and trackers. We spent months mitigating all the risks to ensure that even children from low income communities aren’t left out at this time. Our entire team @slum2school spent days and nights cracking codes even when funding became a challenge. We were so amazed when organizations like ESPN, Alitheia Capital and Microsoft reached out to support, even when this was still an unimaginable idea. Infact the Microsoft Africa team were so Impressed that they gave us 1million free Microsoft Office 365 licences for the program and we were wowed. Today this program is live and some kids can learn but we we want to reach 10,000 kids.

Every child indeed deserves the best and we ask today that you join us to give more children this incredible learning opportunity through technology.

You can support kids across communities learn during and after the pandemic. They are grateful for any help you can render through this DONATION LINK.

Photos of the virtual learning studio:

Watch the video below: