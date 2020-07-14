Inspired#BNQuoteoftheDay Published 4 hours ago on July 14, 2020By BellaNaija.com Today’s Quote of the Day is by Will Smith.Don’t succumb to lovelessness no matter how much evil you face. Related Topics:#BNQuoteOfTheDaywill smith Up NextHelpMum, Safe Place, The Roothub among 77 Groups selected for Facebook’s Community Accelerator Program Don't MissSlum2School is Making A Difference with its First Virtual Learning Classroom 👏🏾 BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *CommentName * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay #BNQuoteoftheDay