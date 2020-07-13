Osas Ighodaro covers Savvy Magazine’s Latest Issue

Osas Ighodaro is the latest cover star for Savvy Magazine COVID-19 digital series.

The series explores the preparedness of Nigeria’s health sector to successfully manage and handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Osas Ighodaro, ambassador for Tremendoc, shared her passion for health and how it influenced the launch of The Joyful Joy Foundation. The foundation is aimed at alleviating Malaria all throughout Nigeria and Africa – one community at a time and its goal are to prevent death from a preventable disease like malaria.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On how she’s been holding up this period with the COVID-19 pandemic

One day at a time. Remaining safe is the ultimate goal. If I need to leave the house I absolutely leave with a mask, face shield and sanitizer. One can never be too safe.

Her journey towards advocacy and The Joyful Joy foundation

The Joyful Joy Foundation is an NGO I founded with my partner, Sioux Greaux, to help in alleviating Malaria all throughout Nigeria and Africa – one community at a time. The passion and mission behind it stem from my own sister passing away from the disease. Our aim is to not have others die from a preventable disease. It’s been a journey since 2012 launching both in the states and Nigeria. We have helped thousands of people since then with our monthly outreaches where we supply communities with free bed nets, medication and knowledgeable information on how to stay safe and what to do when one gets Malaria.

On her decision to be a brand ambassador to Tremendoc

Helping others was my primary motivating decision to being a part of Tremendoc. Unfortunately, the healthcare system in Nigeria isn’t where it needs to be. Additionally, everyone cannot afford good healthcare or have easy access to one. Tremendoc is filling that void. It’s an amazing solution to a big problem we face in this nation.

