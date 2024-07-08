Connect with us

Maureen Okam-Achebe Wins 2024 Faculty Award at Harvard's Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Kiekie, Nasboi, Aproko Doctor & Others Honoured at 2024 Trendupp Awards | See Winners List

Ifedayo Agoro Opens Up About Anxiety & Finding Her Passion on "With Chude"

Fola David Aims to Break Guinness World Record for Largest Drawing by an Individual

Bisola Aiyeola Shares Her Parenting Journey on "Mums Next Door" with Maria Chike

University of Birmingham Appoints Sandie Okoro OBE as New Chancellor

Women In Africa Philanthropy Announces 2024 Young Leaders Programme Laureates

Anjola Olupitan Breaks Guinness World Record for Fastest 10m Hand Walk

Tomike Adeoye Talks Building a Community & Overcoming Loss on "Unpack With Nay"

Harvard Kennedy School Elects Ijeoma Akunyili & Otto Orondaam to Alumni Board

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

Credit: Vanguard

Maureen Okam-Achebe has been announced as a recipient of the 2024 Faculty Development and Diversity Awards by Brigham and Women’s Hospital of Harvard Medical School.

Triple-board certified in medical oncology, haematology, and internal medicine, Maureen is the daughter of renowned novelist Chinua Achebe, and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School and director of Harvard University’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital Outpatient Infusion Centre. She also serves as the clinical director of the Non-Malignant Hematology Clinic and the director of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Sickle Cell Programme. Additionally, she is an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School.

A letter from the chief medical officer of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Charles A. Morris, shared by her brother Chidi Achebe, reads, “It is with great pleasure that I announce you as a recipient of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital 2024 Faculty Awards, nominated by Dr Nancy Berliner. The 2024 Faculty Awards designation acknowledges the exceptional achievements of BWH faculty in one or more of the four pillars of academic life: clinical care, research, education, and community service.”

Chidi also celebrated with his sister, saying, “Sweetie: Very proud of you. Keep on keeping on!”

On October 28th of this year, at the annual meeting of the medical staff, Maureen will be honoured as a recipient of the 2024 Faculty Development and Diversity Awards, where the hospital will celebrate her and her accomplishments.

 

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

