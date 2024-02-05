Favour Ofili Makes History At The 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston

It’s a new record for Favour Ofili, the Nigerian track and field sprinter, as she shattered both the national and African records in the women’s 300m at the 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Sunday. In an impressive display of speed and athleticism, Ofili clocked a record-breaking run time of 35.99 seconds, smashing Amantle Montsho’s 14-year-old 300m AR of 36.33s.

Her exceptional performance now ranks her as the 10th fastest woman in history over this distance.

Watch the race below: