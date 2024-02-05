Beauty
MAJOR: Fantasia’s Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda
Multi-award-winning American artist — Fantasia Taylor rocked the 66th Grammy Awards stage in a hand-beaded corset bodysuit by Nigerian luxury designer, Matopeda, for her Tina Turner homage performance.
Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Fantasia looked so stunning in the golden outfit featuring fringes, a plunging neckline and exaggerated shoulders, which she paired with bangs and nude makeup. See below:
CREDITS
Bella: @fantasia
Outfit: @matopeda.atelier
Styling: @1800dhawk
Makeup: @tlcdivo
Hair: @derickuscrawford
Photos: @bycestlazee
