MAJOR: Fantasia’s Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Multi-award-winning American artist — Fantasia Taylor rocked the 66th Grammy Awards stage in a hand-beaded corset bodysuit by Nigerian luxury designer, Matopeda, for her Tina Turner homage performance.

Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Fantasia looked so stunning in the golden outfit featuring fringes, a plunging neckline and exaggerated shoulders, which she paired with bangs and nude makeup. See below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MATOPEDA (@matopeda.atelier)

CREDITS

Bella: @fantasia

Outfit: @matopeda.atelier

Styling: @1800dhawk

Makeup: @tlcdivo

Hair: @derickuscrawford

Photos: @bycestlazee

