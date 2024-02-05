Connect with us

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Ayra Star & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-Grammys Party

Bonang Matheba was Pretty Sassy at the New 'Talk Your Worth' Podcast Launch by L'Oréal Paris

Unveiling Vanessa Gyimah's Glamorous Slay at Sephora Collection’s Exclusive Launch Party | WATCH

Sabrina Elba Showed Out in Anatomical Pieces at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show in Paris

Hollywood Actress — Alexis Floyd Spotted in SA's Gert-Johan Coetzee at Disney's Post-Emmys® Celebration

The 7 Beauty Trends You'll See All Of 2024 - You're Welcome!

Kika 'Good Hair' Osunde Takes Paris in Grand Style for Georges Chakra's Haute Couture Show

British-Nigerian AJ Odudu Stuns in Minimal Glam on the New British Vogue, Out Now!

Chloe Bailey Dazzled in a Custom Jumpsuit from Nigerian Luxe Brand — Onalaja at The Tonight Show

MAJOR: Fantasia’s Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

4 hours ago

Multi-award-winning American artist Fantasia Taylor rocked the 66th Grammy Awards stage in a hand-beaded corset bodysuit by Nigerian luxury designer, Matopeda, for her Tina Turner homage performance.

Styled by Daniel Hawkins, Fantasia looked so stunning in the golden outfit featuring fringes, a plunging neckline and exaggerated shoulders, which she paired with bangs and nude makeup. See below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MATOPEDA (@matopeda.atelier)

CREDITS

Bella: @fantasia
Outfit: @matopeda.atelier
Styling: @1800dhawk
Makeup: @tlcdivo
Hair: @derickuscrawford
Photos: @bycestlazee

