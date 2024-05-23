Connect with us

Ify's Kitchen Serves Up a Flavourful Nigerian Vegetable Sauce with Yam

Olatowun Candide-Johnson Discusses Building Bridges for Nigerian Women on "Omon's Couch"

"It Took Months of Planning To Make Osas Ighodaro's Dress" - Veekee James on "Rubbin' Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Banky W Gets Candid About Business & Family on "Who's In My House" with Hawa Magaji

If You Like Clean Girl Aesthetics, You will Love Mary Edoro's Sophisticated Glam for #HighTeawithBNS 2024

All You Need To Know About Nana Akua Addo's Futuristic Style for #AMVCA10

Yanmo Omorogbe Talks Building a Fintech Company on the Final Episode (S1) of "Business and Booze"

Broda Shaggi, Diane Russet, Tobi Bakre... Meet The Cast of Elozonam's New Series "My Name Is Zozo"

Ini Dima-Okojie, Mawuli Gavor & Damilola Adegbite Star in Pan-African Thriller "The Skeleton Coast"

Kotrell Releases Uplifting Gospel Single "Only You"

Ify’s Kitchen Serves Up a Flavourful Nigerian Vegetable Sauce with Yam

12 mins ago

This Nigerian vegetable sauce is a combination of vegetables (mostly pumpkin leaves), tomatoes, peppers, and spices. The best part? You can customise it with your favourite protein, making it a perfect accompaniment to rice, beans, or even boiled yam – as Ify’s Kitchen did.

In this video, she guides you through the simple steps to create this delicious dish. She uses mackerel and dried catfish, along with the traditional Nigerian greens, ugu (pumpkin leaves) and efirin (scent leaves), to create a flavourful and aromatic sauce.

This vegetable sauce can be whipped up in less than 45 minutes. It’s easy and quick!

Watch how to make it here:

