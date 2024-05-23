Ify’s Kitchen Serves Up a Flavourful Nigerian Vegetable Sauce with Yam

This Nigerian vegetable sauce is a combination of vegetables (mostly pumpkin leaves), tomatoes, peppers, and spices. The best part? You can customise it with your favourite protein, making it a perfect accompaniment to rice, beans, or even boiled yam – as Ify’s Kitchen did.

In this video, she guides you through the simple steps to create this delicious dish. She uses mackerel and dried catfish, along with the traditional Nigerian greens, ugu (pumpkin leaves) and efirin (scent leaves), to create a flavourful and aromatic sauce.

This vegetable sauce can be whipped up in less than 45 minutes. It’s easy and quick!